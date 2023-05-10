The transformative power of innovation in additive materials





The slow but steady inroads of additive manufacturing (AM) into mainstream production environments is changing the way products of all kinds are designed, manufactured, and delivered. Advances in advanced materials not only improve the physical properties of end-use parts and products, enabling greater availability at lower cost, but also faster delivery and reduced waste. , further elevating the industry.

According to research firm SmarTech Analysis, polymer AM technology will migrate to multiple industries over the next decade, with print production projected to grow to nearly $26 billion annually by 2030. In compiling the survey, industry watchers focused on AM polymer parts across prototypes. , tools, tooling and end-use production parts across eight industry segments including automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, energy and medical.

In particular, the polymer science involved in developing additive materials for 3D printing is inherently more complex than the science used to produce materials for conventional manufacturing. Additionally, today’s 3D printing platforms often lack the tight process controls found in CNC and injection molding, which adds another layer of difficulty.

Tracing the additive trajectory goes hand in hand with new processes that extract greater value from combinations of existing and new polymers. A holistic view of both is key to leading new manufacturing innovations while closing market gaps.

Direct control and continuous refinement of morphology and polymer structure prioritizing polymer science develops custom materials that are ideal to meet demanding application demands. (Image: Jabiru)

As AM adoption accelerates, so will demand for new and improved materials, as well as proven use cases and performance validation. One of the biggest current constraints is the need to increase the availability of higher performance materials. Companies prioritizing polymer science will be among the first to disrupt the market by improving commodity resins with value-added attributes to improve usability for a wider range of applications.

Among the most frequently used plastic materials, polyamide (known as nylon), ABS thermoplastic (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene), PLA (polylactic acid), and PC (polycarbonate) materials are under development. Each of these has distinct advantages and disadvantages in terms of polymer properties, performance characteristics and printability.

Many, if not all, of the most common additives can be enhanced through improved polymer formulations and compounding processes. Highly specialized skills are required to control morphology and particle crystallization, and chemists and scientists must create and iterate new material formulas.

The introduction of additives, enhancers and sustainable ingredients in formulation and compounding processes leads to the creation of lighter, stronger and more environmentally friendly materials. (Image: Jabiru)

For example, nylon 6/6 is one of the most widely used commercial nylons for injection molding. Because nylon 6/6 is a highly crystalline polymer, it is typically used to make relatively small parts due to its high shrinkage. However, the ability to modify the crystallization rate allows us to extend the use of this stable and proven material to produce larger form factors.

Similarly, the ability to induce crystallization in normally amorphous polymers such as polycarbonate opens the door to manufacturing these materials using selective laser sintering (SLS). SLS is a popular 3D printing platform within the powder bed fusion category. The result is an amorphous polycarbonate material that exhibits the high toughness and clarity of injection molded polycarbonate parts in a much lighter form factor.

Definition of polymer value chain

The polymer value chain extends from chemical creation to formulation, form factor conversion, distribution and manufacturing methods, and from 3D printing to traditional molding, extrusion, milling or powder coating. Optimizing laminate materials for any type of manufacturing is no easy task.

As such, polymer scientists are venturing into uncharted territory to reduce cost while improving material strength, ductility, durability, chemical and moisture resistance, weight, and sustainability. This requires careful coordination and tuning of chemistry, polymer engineering, and manufacturing processes to alter the architecture and methods of material creation and formation.

Rapid iteration and constant fine-tuning of materials are required to fine-tune mechanical, physical, and thermal properties. As with all manufacturing processes, the application is the starting point, followed by the business case. These important parameters, along with the selection of materials and manufacturing processes, help determine the design methodology.

In the AM world, demand for more affordable, lightweight, high modulus composites and the ability to print materials that were previously too difficult to integrate into the lamination process are driving breakthroughs in polymer innovation. I’m here. – Attributes added to existing polymers introduce a new class of engineering materials with special features such as flame retardancy and resistance attributes. Reinforcement materials containing glass fibres, mineral fillers, carbon fibres, or nanotubes.

The inclusion of conductive attributes is also increasing to address electrostatic dissipation (ESD), EMI shielding, or conductive materials. In addition to adding UV stable materials to extend part life, the need for lubricating materials is also essential to reduce part friction and wear. Many of these attributes are designed to extend the material’s utility for traditional manufacturing and 3D printing applications, and vice versa.

Spotlight on sustainability

Opportunities to increase material sustainability are gaining importance for good reason. First of all, companies are starting to care more about where their materials come from. Extremely easy to use, PLA is based on renewable resources such as corn, sugar cane and sugar beet pulp. Polyamide 11 (PA 11), one of his most widely used additives, is a bioplastic made from castor oil. In contrast, another commonly used plastic, PA 12, is a petrochemical-based material, similar to ABS among others.

PK 5000 is an eco-friendly, low-carbon, polyketone-based material that removes carbon monoxide from the environment and increases impact strength and chemical resistance. (Image: Jabiru)

Materials made from renewable sources can reduce your carbon footprint, but they are not necessarily biodegradable. Since the downstream side is important, it is important to consider whether the material can be recycled or composted when the part or product reaches the end of its life. For single-use plastic products, the type of material is a major concern, with great interest in using household compostable, biodegradable, and marine degradable materials. Ongoing research and development of biodegradable polymer and additive formulations focuses on how best to meet stringent temperature, oxygen and water barrier properties.

Using post-consumer recycled materials to make filaments for AM also brings process and cost considerations. Morphology control to compensate for inherent imperfections and imperfections in recycled materials is complex, especially when dealing with demanding mechanical requirements. Fortunately, efforts to reuse and recycle powders and other materials used in AM are not too complex and are growing rapidly.

Lightening and localization

Reducing product weight and localizing manufacturing to reduce carbon footprint are key benefits of AM. You can now create highly complex geometries with fewer parts to consolidate your bill of materials (BOM). Additionally, scientists are experimenting with different chemistries to improve how fillers are applied across polymer chains to create stronger, lighter materials.

A good example of this is the work of carbon fiber fillers. This is linked across a complete polymer chain, allowing much higher load transfer to the fiber. This greatly increases material strength and uses less material. Ultimately, fewer resources are required to produce stronger, lighter parts or products, reducing cost, waste, and energy consumption.

Weight reduction has been a key driver for AM applications in the aerospace, automotive, and healthcare industries, but is now picking up speed in consumer electronics. Localization is another key driver as it provides opportunities to manufacture and deliver goods closer to the end customer in order to streamline supply chain management, reduce logistics costs and reduce carbon footprint. .

New eco-friendly materials are also of interest due to their significant environmental benefits over existing ones. One example is an innovative polyketone that can provide the durability and strength of PA 12, but is made from carbon monoxide, which helps remove this air pollutant from the environment.

Other innovative materials can reduce and/or eliminate toxic gases and emissions that can be harmful to people and the planet.

A repeatable and reliable process

The use of highly specialized materials science, advanced formulations, and compounding processes are essential elements of the ideal recipe for additive materials. However, where the rubber meets the road is the ability to validate and certify that these materials perform optimally on various 3D printing platforms.

Tight process control is essential to ensure the much-needed reliability and reproducibility of critical properties such as mechanical performance and dimensional accuracy. System integration across various processes and platforms is essential to increase production while ensuring seamless testing, quality inspection, and post-processing.

In this respect, the AM industry lags behind traditional manufacturing industries that use high levels of automation, intelligent process control, machine learning, and data analytics. A sophisticated production line continuously monitors and adjusts the production process to ensure the highest quality products. Achieving similar levels of consistency and quality from AM requires continued investment and innovation.

Internal specifications and industry certifications for additional materials and processes are required to move the industry forward. While the rules are still being worked out, there are many examples emanating from the Materials Innovation Center and the Manufacturing Center of Excellence to help inform and guide the development of best practices and next steps.

Organizations with experience and expertise in additive and conventional manufacturing are poised to offer the best of both worlds. These experts not only enable customers to harness the transformative power of additive materials, but also apply the ideal combination of manufacturing solutions to reduce costs, reduce waste and produce better parts. and products can also be produced.

Luke Rodgers is Senior Director of Research and Development at Jabil (St. Petersburg, FL). Learn more about.

Read more in SAE Media Group Tech Briefs Magazine

This article first appeared in the May 2023 issue of Tech Briefs Magazine.

See more articles from the archive here.

Subscribe

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techbriefs.com/component/content/article/tb/pub/features/articles/48095 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos