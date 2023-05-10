Here’s what the 2023 budget promises for Australian science and innovation amid the STEM crisis





Australian innovation has the power to protect our environment, our digital world, our borders and our health. All of these are the focus of this year’s federal budget.

But the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) sector has been warning for years that our research system is in jeopardy. Ongoing reviews such as the Universities Accord, National Science and Research Priorities and the Australian Research Council are opportunities to explore and respond to systemic issues.

Read more: Teaching and research are core functions of the university.But Australia doesn’t care about teaching

However, they do not have a sector-wide perspective to design research and innovation systems that are not only functional but harmonious and make the most of Australian talent.

Awaiting the completion of these reviews, my assessment as CEO of the Australian Academy of Technology, Science and Engineering (ATSE) is how the 2023-24 budget will be in terms of Australia’s science, technology and innovation sector. Here’s what it looks like:

Other STEM Degrees

The Advanced Strategic Capabilities Accelerator will invest A$3.4 billion over 10 years to transform disruptive new technologies such as hypersonic research and quantum cryptography into defense capabilities.

The nuclear submarine workforce will be boosted by $128.5 million for 4,000 new locations for advanced STEM education. This is necessary to meet commitments under AUKUS. In this tech-sparse, rapidly-innovating world, don’t say no to more STEM degrees.

The budget also aims to create a safer online space by investing $7.9 million in combating misinformation and disinformation through Australia’s communications and media agencies and $101.6 million in cybersecurity. is.

READ MORE: Australia needs a strong cybersecurity overhaul, not a Whack-A-Mole ban on apps like TikTok

But here too, the education and career pathways to continue training, supporting and developing Australia’s digital workforce are lacking. Already lagging behind its OECD counterparts, he said Australia has an inadequate number of engineers, with only 8.5% of Australian university graduates holding an engineering degree compared to more than 12% in Canada. , more than 23% in Germany. Our engineering and technology workforce is studded with gaps in areas such as civil engineering, telecommunications and mining.

The National Quantum Strategy, the Australian Center for Quantum Growth, and the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Center are the trio needed to keep up with this rapidly changing field.

Read more: Australia has a National Quantum Strategy. what do you mean?

SMEs will be supported to commercialize research through the $392 million Industrial Growth Programme, adding to the already committed Australian Economic Accelerator Programme. This will continue to create a positive commercialization environment, leading to Australia’s world-class research becoming world-class innovation.

Road to Net Zero Superpower

In a decarbonizing global economy, Australia has the potential to become a clean energy superpower. We have strong talent in most of the key technologies driving the clean energy revolution, including next-generation batteries, computing power, machine learning and clean hydrogen. It is rich in important minerals, sun and wind.

The new Net Zero Authority is an important step towards the urgent need to decarbonize and transform domestic and export energy markets. But for this bold change to happen, government investment in research and development must match that of innovative nations such as Japan, Germany, and the United States.

READ MORE: Australia Finally Has Net Zero Rights.

We need a coherent plan for clean energy research, development and deployment, and a justification for realizing our vision. To maintain the highest technology and innovation spirit here, about 3% of gross domestic product (GDP) should be invested in research and development (R&D).

Direct government spending on R&D is now at 0.49% of GDP, the lowest level since 2014, and researchers are racing for scrap. By contrast, visionary investments prioritize creating and applying new knowledge over the long term and invest in building Australia’s new economy.

A structural review of R&D funding is needed to future-proof the system.

Clean hydrogen is one of the renewable energies needed to transform Australia’s energy sector towards a low carbon future. What your Shutterstock STEM budget is missing

Research funding grants are flat. Inflation means that its real value is declining. While awaiting the outcome of the university agreement, the government has avoided subsidizing the full cost of teaching her STEM degree. He addressed the pressing shortage of STEM professionals and nothing has been announced to support diversity in the STEM workforce.

Likewise, much-needed trade associations, the National Engineering Council and the National Indigenous STEM Professional Network, remain silent.

International STEM collaboration is more important than ever, but has been hit by a $25 million cut to the Global Science and Technology Diplomacy Fund. The fund was designed to improve health by supporting international collaborations in advanced manufacturing, AI and quantum computing, hydrogen production, and novel applications of RNA vaccines and therapeutics.

Collaborative and diplomatic relationships in STEM are essential in our region and around the world.

Harnessing Australia’s true capabilities to create a thriving R&D economy that supports Australia’s health, wealth, well-being and sustainability and advances its position as an innovative, future-oriented and inclusive international leader. I haven’t been able to grow it yet.

Every budget has winners and losers. Next year, when our STEM sector review is complete and the government will be in power for his two years, the window for game-changing investment will shrink.

We hope Australia’s long-term future as a safe and resilient nation is a winner. We need a comprehensive and well-funded plan to advance our nation’s progress and prosperity through research and development.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theconversation.com/amid-a-stem-crisis-heres-what-the-2023-budget-promises-for-australian-science-and-innovation-205204 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos