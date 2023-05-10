Pixel Fold, expected new AI features





An immersive view allows map users to see the selected route with AI-driven information.

New AI-powered features capture air quality and weather information and visualize selected routes for Google Maps users. CEO Sundar Pichai presents a Manhattan bike route that visualizes a bike ride along the West He Side he highway, with AI-powered renderings of traffic conditions, weather, and the route itself. The we.

The demo proposed a flyover feature and showed that this feature overlays useful travel information on the user interface. Pichai said the feature will roll out to more than a dozen major cities in the coming months.

Rohan Goswami

Google uses AI to compose emails within Gmail

Google’s first big feature announcement could make composing emails much easier or fill your inbox with low-quality computer-generated messages.

Google is integrating generative AI into Gmail to quickly scale an email called “Help Me Write.” Google’s example was filling out a letter to get a full refund from the airline. Google has settings to lengthen or shorten the generated text, using the context of the previous message to create a copy.

“Type whatever you want at the prompt,[作成]Just click to see the full draft,” says Pichai.kiff lesswing

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on stage

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai at Google I/O 2023

Google

Google’s CEO takes the stage and suggests he’ll be discussing artificial intelligence all day long.

“As you may know, AI has had a very busy year,” said Pichai.

“Generative AI is taking us to the next step,” he added.

Google Pixel Fold hopes for Pixel 7a and talks about new Android features

A diagram of Android is on display at Google headquarters in Mountain View, CA on February 2, 2023.

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Google may also discuss updating Android, the world’s most used operating system with 3 billion active devices. Android 14 is set to release this summer, and the company can spend some time talking about some of the new consumer features that will be available.

Google will also unveil new Pixel-branded hardware, including the Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a and Pixel tablet. Google’s Pixel phones only have about 2% of the US market, according to Counterpoint Research. — Kiff Lesswing

Google opens with music partially created by AI

Ahead of the launch of Google I/O, attendees will have access to a free concert by indie electronic artist Dan Deacon.

Deacon’s song “When I’m done donedies” was partially created by Google’s generative AI tools, he said. The background was created by an image generator that reacts to the song’s lyrics.

“I will be performing some songs and a lot of the content will be created using Phenaki, Bard and MusicLM,” says Deacon.kiff lesswing

AI should be the star of Google I/O 2023

Google has launched its own chatbot, Bard AI, to rival ChatGPT from Microsoft and OpenAI.

Jonathan Lah | Nafoto | Getty Images

Many of Google’s announcements this year are expected to center around artificial intelligence. AI has become the hottest part of the tech industry. It has also received attention from OpenAI and rival Microsoft. Microsoft has integrated a so-called “Large Language Model” that can spit out fluent text and an image generator that can spit out the original image into Bing. Search engine.

However, Google was heavily involved in creating these technologies, especially the Transformer architecture used by ChatGPT and other rivals. It has its own chatbot Bard, currently limited to some beta his testers only. He also has one of the strongest AI divisions, recently reorganized into Google DeepMind. — Kiff Lesswing

Join Google I/O 2023

Google I/O 2023

Jennifer Elias | CNBC

You are seated at Google I/O 2023 and ready to kick off the event.

Keynotes should last for hours, and announcements will range from software to hardware news. However, as already mentioned, artificial intelligence could be a major focus of Google I/O 2023.

The company plans to announce a number of generative AI updates, including the launch of a general-purpose Large Language Model (LLM), CNBC reported Monday. — Jennifer Elias

