Innovative seismic monitoring technology developed for Danish North Sea CO2 storage project





Partners at the Danish carbon capture and storage project Greensand have developed a technology for frequent seismic monitoring of CO2 stored at the Nini West field in the Danish North Sea.

“Frequent seismic monitoring is essential for the safe and permanent storage of CO2. Therefore, after the seismic monitoring technology developed specifically for the project has proven to be completely successful, this is the Project Another step forward for the consortium partners behind Greensand, new technology will ensure more frequent control of the North Sea’s Nini West field, while significantly reducing its environmental and climate impact.

If you recall, the first CO2 was stored in a depleted oil field in the Danish North Sea in March as part of Project Green Sands.

The CO2 was captured at the INEOS Oxide site in Belgium, transported to the Danish North Sea and then stored in the INEOS operated Nini gas field in the Danish North Sea.

surveillance technology

Various consortium members, including French company SpotLight, are behind the newly developed CO2 monitoring technology. “After her initial CO2 storage, it was important to demonstrate the efficiency and flexibility of the monitoring solution.

“We were able to quickly perform initial monitoring of the reservoir and obtain important information about where the stored CO2 is located in the reservoir. This has enabled Project Greensand to collect data efficiently and efficiently, said Habib Al Khatib, CEO of SpotLight.

On March 8, Crown Prince Frederik gave the signal for the first storage of CO2 in Denmark at the First Carbon Storage event in Esbjerg. In just one month, the consortium partner has conducted baseline measurements and his two seismic monitoring of reservoirs 1,800 meters below the seafloor, enabling monitoring techniques to safely and effectively identify CO2 within sandstone reservoirs. said the partner.

“During the first storage of CO2, it became clear that this spot measurement method constitutes one of the most important innovations in Project Greensand. We are very happy to be part of ,” says Andreas. Szabados, Asset Manager Denmark, Wintershall Dea.Credit: Project Greensand

According to Project Greensand partners, the monitoring technology developed specifically for Project Greensand constitutes a technological breakthrough in itself.

This technology examines the movement of sound at carefully selected points on the seafloor above a reservoir. By comparing data for selected points with previous calculations for reservoir design, it becomes possible to determine exactly where CO2 is in the reservoir and how it moves.

“Safety, flexibility and innovation are part of the DNA of TGS. We will demonstrate this again with Project Greensand. Together with our partners, we will conduct three seismic surveys every few weeks during the North Sea winter season. I showed you what I can do.

“The work was very efficient and completed in a few hours.

Traditional offshore seismic measurements, which were traditionally made at intervals of several years, can now be made at intervals of weeks or months, and the impact on the local marine environment is fundamental. The companies involved say that it is on the decline.

“At Technological Institute, we are proud to have contributed to the development and initial implementation of this effective and frequent monitoring solution. It’s proven to be,” says Maj. Frederiksen, senior project manager at the Institute of Technology, said:

Nils Overgaard, Head of Special Projects at Esvagt, said: Leveraging over 40 years of operating experience in the North Sea, we have reduced our environmental footprint and significantly increased operational efficiency. ”

