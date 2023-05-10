EU supports 5.6 million people in innovation in XR technology through EMIL project





10/05/2023 – The European Media and Immersion Lab project was announced at this year’s 27th FMX Film and Media Exchange conference in Stuttgart, Germany.

EMIL (short for European Media and Immersion Lab) is a collaborative project of four European academic institutions, each an important hub of innovative technology. The consortium consists of Aalto Universities in Helsinki and Espoo (Finland), Baden-Württemberg Film Academy in Ludwigsburg (Germany), Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona (Spain) and the University of Bath (UK).

(Article continues below – Commercial Information)

Each has specific expertise in their field XR. For example, Bath excels at developing medical applications, Barcelona focuses on cultural heritage, and Aalto University specializes in smart clothing. Also known for film studies, the strength of the University of Ludwigsburg lies in narrative storytelling and animation. EMIL’s aim is to support young innovators, startups, researchers and academics, adopting an interdisciplinary approach to accelerate the development of his XR field.

EMIL will start in September 2022 as a 30-month pilot project. The European Union provides $5.6 million in funding for third-party projects. This amount will be used for a total of 14-18 projects that will be selected in two stages. The first application period ends at the end of January, and the second application will be closed for him at the end of June. As with the first round of applications, the winning project will be announced in his May and work will begin in the summer. Any individual or entity based in Europe is eligible to participate. Each founding agency closely tracks the project and contributes part of the facility and knowledge.

Projects will be funded with a minimum of 250,000 and a maximum of 500,000. This is far above normal expectations, says Professor Volker Hertzle of the Film Academy Baden-Württemberg. In addition, the institution will assist with equipment and mentoring free of charge. These costs will be taken over by the EU with approximately 400,000 subsidies to each institution.

As Helzle explains, all projects must already reach some level of technical readiness, or Level 4, in order to be able to accelerate XR technology. Innovation, not research from scratch. It’s about bringing knowledge to the service by developing an application. Projects focus on a wide range of outputs and can touch on all aspects of economic, social and artistic reality. XR has a large area of ​​potential applications, he recalls Helzle. It could have new applications in medicine, for example. It can also contribute to the more sustainable use of resources.

This is also where Phil Academy considers one of its greatest skills. XR has long been considered an exotic technology in the film industry, but it has driven its use and development for decades. This was an internal success and the Film Academy has an international reputation for using innovative techniques in filmmaking and his VFX and animation industry. But this goes beyond the level of content creation. We want to promote understanding that these technologies will be used more broadly and more widely. For example, as mentioned above, when it comes to sustainability, Helzle says the creative industries have more to contribute.

The keyword is virtual production. At the heart of the EMIL project is the belief that the energy demands of film production can be optimized. For example, you can save up to two-thirds of your production energy costs when it comes to visual effects and animation. when you are ready. But being more efficient may not mean that the quality level will automatically be the same. Solutions for that can be found as we work to innovate in XR technology. Helzle says finding solutions to all kinds of challenges that have significant long-term impact is what motivates him to undertake the project.

Find out more about the project here.

(Article continues below – Commercial Information)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cineuropa.org/en/newsdetail/442204 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos