Kemi Perez: “Israeli high-tech can learn from the Japanese how to establish a long history.





The first Israel-Japan conference in Tokyo later this month will feature JIIP, the Japan-Israel Innovation Platform, a collaboration between the Perez Peace Innovation Center and Shizenkan University in Tokyo. The goal of JIIPs is to build business relationships between leading companies and entrepreneurs in both countries.

Hosted by Kalcalist and Discount Bank, the conference will include three days of meetings, networking, and speaking engagements with the biggest players in the Japanese economy and business sector. JIIP is an event for selected startups pitching to Japan’s leading companies such as Hitachi, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Dai-ichi Life, Nitto, Rohto, Ricoh, Japan Airlines, etc. be introduced on your visit.

“The Perez Peace and Innovation Center serves to foster innovation in Israel and is a bridge between Israel and the international business community. It is one of the flagship projects that will bring the platform to life, and an important joint activity between the two countries,” said Lital Kiperman Vaknin, Head of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships at the Peres Center.

The project was launched in 2022 with a visit to Israel by a high-level delegation of the Japanese business community. “Prominent and influential Japanese companies are part of this initiative and we at the Perez Center will create links between them and Israeli companies and start-ups, creating added value and collaboration possibilities for both sides. We have a responsibility to understand each other for the purpose of this project.I want this project to show all the good things that this emerging country has and how we can use it to promote solutions for a better future for all of us. I see it as an opportunity to do so.”

Project initiatives include visits to Japan and Israel, and interactive online activities. “We have an online innovation café meeting once a month, each time highlighting areas where Israel is a leader. A conference on Innovation Arm Web3 invited Tomer Niv of Entree Capital, an investor in Web3, and a physical visit by Chemi Peres to Japan in April to meet with Japanese leaders and discuss Israeli innovation. In addition to these initiatives, JIIP will also host the aforementioned event at the Calcalists Conference in Tokyo.We hope that Japanese and Israeli companies will focus on collaboration and We are creating a unique meeting point to give you the opportunity to reach out to entrepreneurs, investors and companies in Japan.We know the Japanese market and understand how to work with them. There is a unique culture that needs to be understood and we are trying to help.”

The project is managed by a committee made up of representatives from both countries. The Israeli side is led by Peres Center Chairman and Managing Pitango VC Chemi Peres, his General Partner, and includes Zwihauser, Inbal Arieli, Dr. Ornaberry and former Israeli Ambassador to Japan Russ Kahanov. And Dorit Doll from Checkpoint.

“Interest is growing year by year and is gaining momentum, as evidenced in part by the inauguration of direct flights between Israel and Japan from April,” Perez said. “There are about 100 Japanese companies with significant activity in Israel, and the volume of trade and investment is increasing. We believe that part of this interest is a result of the maturation of the Israeli ecosystem. To continue collaborating at the expense of mergers and acquisitions and to grow in Japan, a very important economy with industries that need innovation in the cyber and enterprise space.

JIIP has created a forum for large Japanese and Israeli companies to start a dialogue to get to know each other’s ecosystems. This is a relatively intimate forum, an opportunity to develop deeper relationships, both personal and business, and to identify broad opportunities for collaboration in existing and emerging areas such as automotive, cyber and Industry 4.0.

What can Israel learn from Japan?

“Japanese culture has always ensured that technology and progress are in harmony with the environment. Today, this is combined with the issue of environmental sustainability, something the Japanese have always advocated. Japanese industry has always looked at things in the long run, and in Israel we can learn from this and establish a long-term industry. We have the experience, and Israeli innovation will enable Japanese industry to continue to grow.”

What do Japanese people remember about Israel?

“Because of the depth of knowledge and innovation, the scope and the speed at which Israel is growing more and more, as well as its openness and willingness to cooperate.The story of Israel is very impressive to the Japanese. Within 75 years we have built a very advanced industry, and they have been impressed with our ability to be at the forefront of science and technology and to have a very dynamic, energetic and creative community.”

Former MK Zvi Hauser is one of the founders of JIIP and is currently a lecturer at the Institute of Natural Sciences. “JIIP is a platform that bridges cultural gaps and increases friendliness and trust between people. The Perez Center was a natural choice partner to lead this movement in Israel.”

