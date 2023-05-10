Google builds on the latest trends with proprietary AI products





When San Francisco startup OpenAI released ChatGPT late last year, AI chatbots looked like the first serious threat to Google in decades. One day, a techie thought that Google’s Internet search engine might look old and cheap.

Google executives have pledged swift action to protect the company’s $162 billion franchise, saying it will weave artificial intelligence across Google’s products, from search engines to email.

At its annual conference in Mountain View, Calif., on Wednesday, the company demonstrated some of the things it’s been working on. Google says its search engine will incorporate AI-generated responses at the top of query results pages, allowing users to ask follow-up questions.

This is an important step in Google’s adoption of AI, which many experts believe has the potential to reshape the tech industry. Google was a pioneer in this technology, but was reluctant to do too much because of the risks associated with AI, such as spreading misinformation.

But Google, like the rest of Silicon Valley, was surprised by ChatGPT’s success. In December, Google declared a code red to find ways to incorporate AI into its products.

Google said at Wednesday’s conference that it is now incorporating its latest AI technology into 25 products. This includes search updates and the ability to help users compose emails in her Gmail.

The company has also doubled down on its hardware ambitions, releasing two new smartphones and a tablet. At the high end was Google’s first foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold. For the budget minded, it offered the Pixel 7A, a $500 phone.

Google has been competing with OpenAI and its partner Microsoft. In February, Microsoft showed how Bing, the latest version of Microsoft’s search engine, includes chatbots working with technology developed by OpenAI.

However, Google still takes a more cautious approach than its main competitors. The company did not include chatbots in its search engine, which tend to create false information. Instead, Google said it would continue to use AI to provide some answers, backed up by authoritative websites, and include ads in its answers.

Liz Reid, Google’s vice president of search, said in a pre-conference interview that users expect Google to have high-quality information and don’t want to undermine that trust. .

Reed said the technology is in its infancy. Surprising in some ways, but challenging in others.

To use the latest search features, you’ll need to sign up for Search Labs, a new initiative that allows users and companies to test features. The New York Times previously reported that Google will allow up to 30 million people in the US to use the update by the end of the year.

In March, Google released Bard, an chatbot intended to compete with ChatGPT. Google expanded access to the tool on Wednesday, making it available in English in over 180 countries and territories, and also offering it in Japanese and Korean.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also explained the company’s efforts to build stronger AI technology. He announced the latest version of its more powerful technology, Pathways Language Model 2 (PaLM 2), and said work has begun on an even larger model, Gemini.

AI models are huge systems used to develop artificial intelligence, and so far only a handful of companies have the resources to develop them. Securing the search business is vital to the future of any company, but Google is making billions of dollars by enabling other companies to use its cloud computing services to develop their own AI services. you can earn

Google said it made Bard, which can generate emails, shopping lists and poems, more intelligent and creative by running it on PaLM 2. The chatbot displays and interprets images and allows the user to export responses to her Gmail, Docs, and other applications. .

Since ChatGPT was introduced, Google has faced criticism from tech industry insiders for not moving fast enough to improve search. But Reid said the company’s large number of users is the chorus we should hear loudest.

The world still has great opportunities to meet people’s information needs, and there will always be people trying to solve them. I think that’s great. It helps everyone to evolve.

