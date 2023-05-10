Dell Technologies Storage Software Innovations Strengthen Cyber ​​Resilience and Increase IT Efficiency





Dell PowerStore security enhancements drive Zero Trust adoption and help customers better protect, prevent and respond to cyberattacks. PowerStore simplifies data backup to multi-cloud environments and drives customer innovation with flexible storage automation.For the most energy efficient PowerStore system ever

Full Text Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) is driving software-driven innovation across its three industry-leading storage portfolios to drive cyber resiliency, energy efficiency and automation to power customers’ multi-cloud journeys.

Dell’s software development efforts have advanced more than 2,000 storage portfolios across all categories of the external storage industry in the last 12 months. These advances are available to existing customers at no additional cost and are available through on-premises software or as-a-Service through Dell APEX.

said Jeff Boudreau, president and general manager of the Infrastructure Solutions Group at Dell Technologies. “We are helping our customers meet this challenge by enabling them to get the most out of their IT investments with storage software innovations that improve energy efficiency, increase productivity and enhance cyber resilience. doing.”

Built to meet the most stringent security requirements in any industry. PowerStore, Dell’s intelligent all-flash data storage array, provides enhanced security to help today’s leading enterprises adopt a Zero Trust model. This security architecture provides continuous validation of users and resources to ensure authorization. Only known entities and actions.

Through PowerStore’s new security software enhancements, Dell is helping customers accelerate their Zero Trust adoption and better protect, prevent and respond to cyberattacks. New advancements include:

STIG Hardening Security Technical Implementation Guides (STIGs) meet the most stringent configuration standards defined by the US Federal Government and US Department of Defense. Federal networks and other government agencies around the world. Secure and Immutable Snapshots Prevent unauthorized deletion or modification of snapshots before they expire. Streamlined File Permissions Storage administrators can manage access directly from PowerStore to quickly respond to security threats. Increased file resilience Up to 4x more snapshots are mounted per system5. Multi-Factor Authentication Secures administrative access to PowerStore with enhanced validation of user identities.

Dell Helps Customers Increase Productivity While Containing Costs New PowerStore software automation and multi-cloud advancements help customers maximize existing IT investments while controlling operational and energy costs. increase. These new PowerStore features are:

Dell PowerProtect Native Integration By further integrating PowerStore into Dell’s physical and software-defined data protection solutions, organizations can use convenient backup to cloud capabilities to drive their multi-cloud data protection strategies with simplicity and flexibility. We are increasing our options. Backups can be configured in less than two minutes directly from the PowerStore user interface6, allowing customers to easily leverage PowerProtect appliances with up to 65:1 data reduction,7 DD Boost technology, and other features. This solution enables cost-effective cloud archiving, reduces on-premises capacity requirements, and helps reduce power and cooling costs. Enhanced DevOps Workflows New integrations with Ansible and Terraform and new application mobility capabilities with the Dell Container Storage Module help PowerStore customers accelerate innovation with flexible storage automation. By supporting these open source solutions, PowerStore provides DevOps workers with easy-to-use storage automation tools to build repeatable automated processes in a variety of environments without low-level coding or help desk support. Provides the ability to provision storage.

PowerStore delivers up to 60% higher IOPS (input/output operations per second) per watt and is now available in ENERGY STAR qualified configurations. With this advancement, Dell is meeting the growing need for energy efficiency and sustainability, which are among the most important criteria for IT purchasing decisions, according to a recent IDC study. 8

“Dell PowerStore’s compression technology has reduced our legacy storage area network from up to 20 systems to two, reducing our footprint by 90%,” said Nathan Young, Director of IT, Maricopa County Records Department. . “As a result, PowerStore has improved our energy efficiency while allowing us to innovate to meet the changing demands of our residents and rising expectations of our staff.”

Dell powers software-driven storage innovation. In addition to PowerStore, new software innovations address broad advancements across Dell’s storage portfolio.

World’s Most Secure Mission-Critical Storage, Dell PowerMax 9 Enhances Cybersecurity by Enabling Operational Air Gap, Helping Customers Quickly Recover Compromised Production Data After a Cyberattack . Dell PowerFlex, Dell’s software-defined infrastructure, accelerates modernization with his enhanced NVMe/TCP and security. Dell ObjectScale, Dell’s software-defined object storage platform, makes enterprise S3 object storage performance10 simpler and easier to deploy and support. Dell’s AIOps software, Dell CloudIQ, extends AI/ML-driven performance and capacity analytics and VMware integration to simplify and accelerate IT and DevOps. Dell Unity XT, Dell’s flexible hybrid storage platform, enhances Ansible support and storage automation to help customers reduce costs, reduce errors and improve productivity.

availability

Dell PowerStore and ObjectScale advancements will be available globally in June 2023. Dell PowerMax, CloudIQ and Unity XT capabilities are available worldwide today. The Dell PowerFlex advancement will be available globally in Q3 2023.

Other resources

About Dell Technologies Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future, transforming how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry’s broadest and most innovative portfolio of technologies and services for the data age.

Dell Technologies World Join us at Dell Technologies World May 22-25. Dell Technologies World is the company’s flagship event that brings together the latest trends, technologies and thought leaders. During the event, customers and partners will explore a connected ecosystem of IT infrastructure, applications, devices and security alongside Dell APEX, multi-cloud and edge solutions. These solutions give you more flexibility to scale your IT to meet your business needs and transform your ideas into innovation. that will shape our future.

Copyright 2023 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. all rights reserved. Trademarks of Dell Technologies and Dell Inc. or their subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

1.

Based on Dell analysis comparing maximum IOPS per watt for PowerStore 1200 base appliance configurations with PowerStore OS 3.0 and PowerStore 1000 base appliance configurations with PowerStoreOS 2.0. Actual results will vary.

2.

ENERGY STAR configurations available for PowerStore 500 and 1000.

3.

IDC WW Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker, Q4 2022, 03/09/2023, Vendor Earnings.

Four.

PowerStore has strict security hardening requirements for US federal government use. PowerStoreOS 3.5 and later software enables the platform to be STIG compliant and DoDIN Approved Product List (APL) submissions.

Five.

Based on comparison of PowerStoreOS 3.0 and PowerStoreOS 3.5 file capabilities for PowerStore 3200, 5X00, 7000, and 9200.

6.

Based on Dell analysis, March 2023.

7.

Logical capacity based on up to 50x deduplication (DD3300) and typical 65x deduplication (DD6400, DD6900, DD9400, DD9900) based on additional hardware-assisted data compression (typically per TB 30% more logical capacity).

8.

IDC PlanScape: Adopting Circular Economy Principles to Support Digital Infrastructure Sustainability Goals, Doc #US49347122, July 2022.

9.

Based on Dell internal analysis of cybersecurity features of Dell PowerMax compared to cybersecurity features of competing mainstream arrays supporting open systems and mainframe storage, April 2023.

Ten.

Based on Dell analysis compared to ObjectScale version 1.0 in April 2023. Actual results may vary.

