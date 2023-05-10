Google I/O event: first foldable smartphones, new tablets and other AI features





CNN—

Google on Wednesday unveiled its latest lineup of hardware products, including its first foldable phone and a new tablet, and also announced plans to roll out new AI capabilities to its search engine and productivity tools.

Announced at the annual Google I/O developer conference, the update comes as the company seeks to expand its core advertising business with new devices, while also protecting its search engine from the threats posed by the new wave of AI. It is done while competing. Electric tool.

In a sign of where Google’s current focus is, the company spent over 90 minutes teasing a long list of new AI features before mentioning a hardware update.

Here’s what Google announced at the event:

Google has become the latest technology company to unveil a foldable smartphone. Like other foldables, the $1799 Pixel Fold has a vertical hinge that opens to reveal a tablet-like display. However, Google calls his Fold the thinnest foldable on the market.

Redesigning components such as speakers, batteries and haptics required some ingenious engineering work, Google product manager George Hwang said in a pre-announcement call. The company has packed the Pixel smartphone into his sub-6mm body, which is about two-thirds as thick as his other Pixel smartphones.

Pixel Fold is the very first mobile phone. When unfolded, it opens to a 7.6-inch screen that moves on Google’s bespoke 180-degree hinge. According to the company, its hinge mechanism has been moved entirely from underneath the display to improve dust resistance and reduce the overall thickness of the device.

Google Fold includes features found in Pixel. For example, long exposure, deblur, magic eraser, and more. This allows users to remove unwanted or disturbing objects. It also features Pixel Fold-specific tools like dual-screen live translation. This allows users to communicate in another language with fast voice and text translation on the outside screen.

Google has said it will optimize its top apps to take advantage of the larger screen, but optimizing for the new foldable form factor will take time, so there is still work to be done, Huang said. Hwang added that it is a coordinated process and requires significant investment with developer partners across Android.

Google wasn’t the first to embrace the foldable, but it may have waited until the technology was more advanced to launch its own version. For example, early versions of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold had screen issues and most apps weren’t optimized for design.

But even now, the foldable future remains uncertain. Most apps are not yet optimized for foldable devices. Prices are still very high. Google’s biggest rival, Apple, has yet to accept this option.

Despite the huge consumer interest in foldable phones and the resurgence of 90s-style flip phones among celebrities and TikTok influencers, the foldable phone market is relatively small, with Samsung only taking the lead in this category. followed by other companies such as Motorola, Lenovo, Oppo and Huawei. According to ABI Research, foldable and flexible displays will account for around 0.7% of the smartphone market in 2021, and are expected to be just under 2% by 2022.

Pixel Fold will be available in the US, UK, Germany and Japan. The company says it will start shipping the devices next month.

The 7a’s face is similar to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, with the same pixel camera bar along the back. It comes with the typical advancements you’d expect from a smartphone upgrade, such as better displays, advanced cameras, and long-lasting batteries. But the 7a boasts a Tensor G2 processor and a TItan M2 security chip that brings advanced processing and new artificial intelligence capabilities. It also offers wireless charging for the first time in the A model.

Pixel’s lineup has long been known for its cameras, and the 7a is no exception. It’s packed with upgrades, including a 64-megapixel main camera, the largest sensor in the Pixel A series to date, which helps with better image quality, low-light performance and other features. It also offers a new 13MP ultra wide-angle camera and a new 13MP front camera. For the first time, each camera will allow for his 4K video.

7a also supports many important Pixel features. This includes Deblur, Magic Eraser, and an improved Night Scene mode that’s 2x faster and sharper than its predecessor. It also allows users to capture long exposures and enhanced zoom.

The Pixel comes in several colors, including Charcoal, Snow, Sea and Coral, and will be available in the Google Store starting at $499 on May 10th.

The Pixel Series A line has long been aimed at cost-conscious users who want great features at an affordable price, but its reach is limited. According to ABI Research, Google sells between 8-10 million of his Pixel devices each year.

ABI Research analyst David McQueen said smartphones in general are an opportunity for Google to showcase how it effectively optimizes its software, and now AI capabilities, on hardware to improve Android’s user experience. stated that it was intended to Google deliberately limits sales volume because it also has to be careful with other smartphone makers that use the Android OS.

While phones were the main focus of the event, Google refreshed other parts of its hardware lineup as well.

Google introduced the Pixel Tablet, which is intended for use around the house, from turning off the lights in your home to setting the thermostat without getting up from your couch.

Tablets with rounded edges and corners come in porcelain, hazel, and rose colors, starting at $499. It will be available on June 20th.

Under the hood, the 11-inch tablet is powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chip, which brings long battery life and AI capabilities to the device. It also has a front-facing camera, an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, and a charging dock.

Google also plans to bring AI chat capabilities to its core search engine in a new arms race for technology in Silicon Valley.

The company said it will introduce the next evolution of Google Search. It uses AI-powered chatbots to answer questions people thought search couldn’t answer, helping users get the information they need faster than ever before.

This update will significantly change the look and feel of Google Search results. When a user types a query into the main search bar, in addition to traditional results, AI-generated responses are automatically displayed in pop-ups.

Users can now sign up for the new Google Search launching first in the US via the Google app or Chrome desktop browser. The company says it will be accessible to a limited number of users in the coming weeks before scaling up.

Google is expanding access to its existing chatbot Bard. Bard works outside of search engines, allowing users to perform tasks like outlining and writing his draft essay, planning a friend’s baby shower, or getting lunch ideas based on what’s in the fridge.

The tool was previously available to early adopters via a waitlist only in the US, but will soon be available to all users in 120 countries and 40 languages.

Google is also launching extensions for Bard from its own products such as Gmail, Sheets and Docs, allowing users to ask questions and collaborate with chatbots within the apps they use.

Google also announced PaLM 2. This is ChatGPT creator OpenAI’s latest large-scale language model comparable to his GPT-4.

The move is a major step forward for the technology powering the company’s AI offerings, promising to improve logic, common sense reasoning, and mathematics. It can also generate specialized code in various programming languages.

