Generative AI in action at Google I/O





Partnership creates a strong ecosystem of real-world options for customers

At Google Cloud, we are dedicated to being the most open hyperscale cloud provider, including the AI ​​ecosystem. Today, announced earlier this year, AI stack chip makers, companies building foundational models and AI platforms, technology partners that enable companies to develop and deploy machine learning (ML) models, and app builders that solve their customers all. We are pleased to extend our partnership to the layers of Generative AI use cases, global services, and consulting firm helping enterprise customers implement this technology at scale.

Announced new and expanded partnerships with SaaS companies such as Box, Dialpad, Jasper, Salesforce and UKG. Consultancy firms such as Accenture, BCG, Cognizant, Deloitte, and KPMG. Along with previous announcements with companies such as AI21 Labs, Aible, Anthropic, Anyscale, Bending Spoons, Cohere, Faraday, Glean, Gretel, Labelbox, Midjourney, Osmo, Replit, Snorkel AI, Tabnine, Weights & Biases, they are provides a wide range of options for businesses and governments looking to introduce

Introducing new generative AI capabilities for Google Cloud

To help cloud users of all skill levels solve their everyday work challenges, we announced Duet AI for Google Cloud, a new collaborator powered by generative AI. Duet AI acts as an expert pair programmer, assisting cloud users with contextual code completion, providing tailored suggestions for your code base, generating entire functions in real time, and reviewing and inspecting your code. We support. Able to fundamentally change the way cloud users of all skill sets build new experiences, it’s built right into integrated development environments (IDEs), the Google Cloud Console, and even his entire Google Cloud interface within Chat.

For developers looking to make generative AI applications easier and more efficient, we’re introducing new foundational models and features across Google Cloud AI products. And to continue to enable and inspire more customers and partners, we are launching support for generative AI in Vertex AI, expanding access to many of these new innovations to more organizations.

A new underlying model is now available in Vertex AI. Codey, our code generation foundation model, helps accelerate software development with code generation, code completion, and code chat. Imagen, the underlying text-to-image model, allows customers to generate and customize studio-grade images. And with our state-of-the-art voice model, Chirp, customers can use captions and voice assistants to more comprehensively engage with customers and constituents in their native language. Each of them is accessible via an API, orchestrated by the intuitive Generative AI Studio, and includes enterprise-level features such as encryption, access control, content moderation, and read-aloud capabilities that allow organizations to see the source behind model output. security and reliability.

The Text Embeddings API is a new API endpoint that enables developers to build recommendation engines, classifiers, question answering systems, similarity matching, and other advanced applications based on the semantic understanding of text and images. is.

Reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF) allows organizations to incorporate human feedback to further customize and improve model performance.

Underpinning all these innovations is an AI-optimized infrastructure. We offer the widest selection of compute options of any major cloud provider and look forward to continuing to build on them with the introduction of NVIDIA’s new A3 virtual machine based on his H100 GPU. . These VMs, alongside the recently announced G2 VMs, offer comprehensive GPU power for training and serving AI models.

Extending generative AI across Google Workspace

Earlier this year, we shared our vision to bring Generative AI to Workspace, giving many users early access to features to help them write in Gmail and Google Docs. Today we are excited to announce his Duet AI for Google Workspace. It integrates Google’s powerful generative AI capabilities and empowers users to collaborate with AI to get more done every day. Through Workspace Labs, we offer our trusted testers the ability to:

Gmail has added the ability to draft replies in the context of existing email threads, bringing that experience to mobile.

Google Slides and Meet were able to easily generate images from text descriptions. Custom images in your slides help bring your story to life, and Meet lets you create custom backgrounds with them.

Google Sheets automated data classification and custom plan creation, allowing us to analyze and organize data faster than ever before.

Move the industry forward responsibly

Our customers continue to amaze us with their ideas and creativity, and we look forward to continuing to help them find their own way forward with generative AI. Despite the potential business impact, we remain committed to taking a responsible approach to AI principles. As we gather more feedback from our customers and users, we bring new innovations to market with the goal of enabling organizations of all sizes and industries to become more efficient, connect with customers in new ways, and open up entirely new revenue streams. continue to provide to

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/ai-machine-learning/google-cloud-at-io-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos