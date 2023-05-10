Marine Innovation Unit Addresses Remaining Force Design Technical Needs





STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NY The United States Marine Corps launched its Marine Innovation Unit here on May 5th. This is because the preliminary formation has already claimed some early victories from being declared a problem solver for this service.

Secretary of the Navy Carlos del Toro, who attended the celebration, ordered the creation of the Defense Innovation Corps-inspired group nearly two years ago and is already impressed with the talent it has attracted and the projects it has taken on. said.

The Marine Innovation Unit will have approximately 270 reservists by the end of the fiscal year. About 80 percent are officers and 20 percent are Marines, his MIU commanding officer, Colonel Matthew Swindle, told Defense News after the force’s activation ceremony.

Unlike most reserve units, rank and professional specialization were irrelevant in choosing which Marines to join. Approximately 1,000 Marines applied and were carefully considered based on their education and experience in their day-to-day duties. The unit seeks to bring together Marines with expertise and connections in a world of business management, cyber, artificial intelligence, robotics, data analytics, venture capital, and expertise in need and scarcity of active components. purpose.

Swindle said some of the Marines in the unit will receive long-term orders to serve as Marine Corps liaisons at other innovation centers such as the Office of Strategic Capabilities, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the Air Force Research Laboratory, and the Army Futures Command. said he would. more.

However, most of the work will be focused on the requests sent by the active component’s Marine Command. MIU members help characterize a particular problem and scrutinize the network to see if anyone is working on a suitable solution. If not, contact the industry to find a vendor that can quickly solve your Marine Corps needs. Once the solution is complete, the team moves on to the next project.

Del Toro has called the Marine Corps Innovation Unit the latest embodiment of the Marine Corps’ legacy of innovation, to facilitate rapid acquisition of the tools necessary to keep the service technologically ahead of the Chinese navy. , said that it relies on this group.

The first major victory achieved by the unit just days before the ceremony directly supports the service’s Force Design 2030 modernization efforts.

As part of that push, the reserve’s 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion was facing cutbacks. In exploring new missions for these reservists, the Marine Corps will shift its traditional assault amphibious vehicle units to experiment with new stand-in forces and smaller vessels that support the concept of expeditionary high base operations. decided, Swindle explained.

But the Marines needed to find smaller ships to use.

Swindle said the idea came from May’s Modern Day Marine conference in Washington. By June and July, MIU was already working with the Defense Innovation Unit and the Marine Corps Combat Research Laboratory, and in August he began launching commercial solutions through the DIU. During the fall, they narrowed it down from 34 vendors to 11 vendors and just 4 vendors in the demonstration. As of earlier this month, Swindle said, just one year after he had Marine Commander David General Berger approve the boat purchase, a process that would have taken him four to five years in a traditional acquisition model. indicates that it has finished. .

Secretary of the Navy Carlos del Toro addresses the audience at the Defense Innovation Roundtable and Marine Innovation Command Force Activation Celebration at Stewart Air National Guard Base in New York May 5, 2023. (Staff / Megan Eckstein)

Although the unit has only just officially launched, Swindle said MIU already has more than 130 projects in various stages of completion. Many concerns are marine organizations struggling with information management, collecting a lot of data but not being able to use it, or wanting to perform quick retrieval work but not knowing how to get started.

Swindle provided an example of the Deputy Commander for Intelligence and an ongoing project.

Of the multiple forms of information and intelligence coming in, there are some highly categorized and bespoke pieces that only the Pentagon and the U.S. government do. A lot is going on. [daily] what is produced; now how do you make sense of it? What is the dominant narrative?What is important to a combatant commander or combatant [Marine Expeditionary Force] Commander? It’s a really thorny problem to solve, but it could help create consortia with other defense organizations facing the same problem, and commercial solutions may already exist. said the colonel.

Rep. Pat Ryan, a Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee and a constituency that includes Stewart Air National Guard Base, also spoke at the event. He called the Marine Innovation Corps mission personal because of both his experience as a soldier and as a small business owner seeking to work with the Pentagon.

In his speech, he said he personally experienced many of the frustrations and pain points small businesses still face 15 years later.

One of the biggest things is that we now have access to issues. That means sitting down with people in the field to understand what your biggest needs are and giving you access to some of the sensitive information you actually need. These issues can be resolved, he told his Defense News.

Ryan added that the urgency of the Chinese threat has alarmed many, and perhaps a clear threat and the support of the Marine Innovation Unit could bring real change to the Marine Corps.

Megan Eckstein is a naval warfare reporter for Defense News. Since her 2009, she has covered military news with a focus on US Navy and Marine Corps operations, acquisition programs and budgets. She reports from her four geographic fleets and is happiest when reporting from ships. Megan is a graduate of the University of Maryland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defensenews.com/naval/2023/05/10/marine-innovation-unit-tackles-some-remaining-force-design-tech-needs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos