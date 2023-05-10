Google announces $1,799 foldable smartphone





Alphabet-owned Google unveils $1,799 foldable smartphone, new entry-level pixel phone and home tablet

Announced at the Google I/O conference on Wednesday, the Pixel Foldis Google is the first to enter the growing foldable category, with a 7.6-inch main display and a 5.8-inch external panel. Google touts it as the thinnest foldable on the market, including the US, UK, Germany, and Japan.

The company also rolled out its first Pixel-branded tablet and the $499 Pixel 7a, making the features of its 2022 flagship phone more affordable. All three devices use an in-house chip known as Tensor G2.

The move into the more expensive foldable device category marks a shift in Google’s strategy, which has traditionally focused on lowering the cost of competing devices. The Pixel Fold is Google’s most expensive handset to date, matching the price of Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 and including high-end specs like 512GB of onboard storage. Samsung, which launched the category four years ago with the Galaxy Fold, remains the sales leader in foldable devices with 79% of the market last year, according to IDC.

Foldable accounts for just 1% of smartphone shipments. IDC predicts that shipments will more than triple from 2022 to about 50 million units per year by 2027. It’s still less than his 4% of the market, but it’s going to cost more, so it’s going to take a slice of $42 billion.

Neil Morston, research director at Strategy Analytics, says the foldable price is a pipe dream. Foldable devices are expected to account for his 5% of total smartphone wholesale revenue worldwide this year.

In its presentation, Google said screen technology and a camera would be the distinguishing features of the foldable product. The company is building a library of AI-powered camera features, such as Magic Eraser, which can remove unwanted elements from a photo for a cleaner composition, making its hardware a leader. Still, Samsung’s comparable foldable device has slightly better image sensor specs.

Foldable phones typically have an external display for quick work and fold to reveal a tablet-sized internal screen. Google’s Pixel Fold is wider than Samsung’s latest model, and users have complained that its narrowness makes it difficult to use. The Pixel Fold also includes features like Face Unlock, a fingerprint scanner, and a promised 24-hour battery life.

Google boasted that its device hinges are more durable than those of its competitors, and that over 50 of its apps are optimized for folding displays.

Google is also looking to move forward in the hardware market again, so it’s looking forward to two more traditional devices. The Pixel 7a is similar to his Pixel 7 from last year, but with more basic components and a reduced list of features. Its screen is 25% brighter than its predecessor and features a fast 90 Hertz refresh rate. It also has face unlock, an enhanced camera zoom, and a 64-megapixel rear camera, making it one of the more attractive low-end smartphones.

A year after the product announcement, Google has released details of the tablet. The device’s specs, including the company’s G2 processor, 128GB of storage, 8MP front and rear cameras, and hardware design, are outdated compared to rival devices at this point. Although it outperforms the model, Google devices include a home dock for standing upright. While docked, the device supports watching videos, controlling appliances, and viewing photo slideshows.

