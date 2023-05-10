Pixel 7A review: No more reason to buy a professional phone





Not long ago, there were many compelling reasons to spend $900 or more on a smartphone. Today you have to come up with an excuse to pay that much.

I’ve exhausted my reasons to splurge and stopped buying Pro-moniker luxury phones over the past two years. It’s not just because I’m thrifty. Cheap phones are increasingly indistinguishable from high-end phones, and the few features that set them apart rarely justify the extra expense.

The Pixel 7A, Google’s new budget phone hitting stores this week, is the latest testament to the smartphone market’s maturity and offers an opportunity to save money. , it’s on par with the $900 premium Pixel 7 Pro. We recommend the budget model for most Android users based on 1 week of testing.

Please bear with us as we break from the tradition of reviewing mobile phone features. To put the Pixel 7As into perspective, we need to study the history of smartphones.

Over the past decade, the biggest drawback to buying an Android phone over Apple’s iPhone has been its short lifespan. Most Android smartphones received software updates for about two years, at which point they lacked security protections against the latest vulnerabilities, making them unsafe to use. In contrast, the iPhone has been updated for about six years.

Many Android smartphone makers had a hard time keeping up with software updates because they relied on chips and components from different manufacturers. Also, it was difficult to keep the new operating system working with all these parts.

So for a long time it made sense to spend more on Android smartphones. Samsung’s high-end Galaxy smartphones, which cost around $700 to $1,000, got their software updates years longer than other Android software due to the Korean manufacturer’s tight control over hardware production.

But Google has recently gained the upper hand. In 2018, the search giant acquired mobile phone maker HTC, allowing it to manufacture its own mobile computing chip called Tensor. Google now controls the Pixel hardware and Android software, so he can guarantee software updates for his Tensor-equipped Pixel smartphones for at least five years.

Consumers benefit from a longer support life combined with Google’s Tensor to make Pixel phones faster and more efficient in power usage.

They want the latest features and want to keep them secure, so that’s what matters most, said Brian Rakowski, the Google executive responsible for Pixel phones. .

With all that in mind, with the same Tensor chip as the high-end Pixel, the Pixel 7A offers the best value for money among Android smartphones. Here’s how.

Pixel 7A vs Pro comparison

The most obvious difference between the Pixel 7A and the more expensive Pixel is the screen. The display is 6.1 inches diagonal, slightly smaller than the Pixel 7 Pro’s 6.7-inch screen. Whether that’s good or bad depends on you and your body type. For me, who is slender, the Pixel 7A is easy to handle with one hand and fits comfortably in my pocket.

Google also says the Pixel 7 Pro’s screen glass is of higher quality than the Pixel 7As display. However, in my experience, all phone screens are prone to shattering when dropped on a hard surface, so using a protective case is always recommended.

Another major difference between the premium and cheaper models is the cameras: the Pixel 7A has a dual-lens camera, while the Pixel 7 Pro has a triple-lens system that lets you zoom in at higher resolutions. increase. Otherwise, both phones include the same camera software, including a night mode that lets you take photos in low light and tools to sharpen blurry photos. It excels at all these features.

The most important thing with a camera is how the photos look in daylight. Because this is how most photos are taken. I took pictures of my dog, Max, with both phones, and the images from the two devices looked sharp and detailed. Pictures taken with the Pixel 7 Pro’s camera looked a little better overall, but they certainly didn’t look better at $400. (You’re the judge.)

Finally, the Pixel 7As’s battery, like the Pixel 7 Pro, lasted long enough to get me through a normal day of browsing the web and checking email.

Conclusion

As the line between affordable and luxury phones blurs, questions are being raised about the marketing strategies tech companies use to market their high-end products. Companies like Apple, Google, and Samsung believe that their expensive phones are pros for high-income road warriors who spend hours chatting on the phone, sending messages, and juggling apps. It is often said that it is for users.

But the image of the professional user has become a marketing myth in the context of smartphones. Whether it’s college students, truck drivers, white-collar professionals, or just about any other profession, people rely heavily on their phones, and most cell phones are excellent for all these tasks at the moment.

Choose a phone based on your needs, body type, preferred operating system, and apps you use. Regardless of what marketers want you to think, a budget phone like the Pixel 7A might be right for you.

