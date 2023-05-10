Google’s new Home app is now open to all users





Google’s new Home app has moved out of invite-only public preview and will be available to everyone starting May 11, the company announced Wednesday at Google I/O 2023.new[お気に入り]We wanted tabs, an improved camera interface, support for many new device types, and more control over existing ones. Also, you can now use your iPhone to set up Matter devices on Google Home.

That final piece of news, following Amazon’s rollout of Thread compatibility last week, is one of the final pieces of the puzzle for full platform support for the new smart home standard Matter. Google has played a major role in developing the standard, but has lagged behind other companies in launching support since Matters launched last year. With the arrival of iOS 16.5, you can now set up Matter devices using the smart home platform app on your smartphone. Previously, iOS devices could only use the Apple Home or Samsung SmartThings apps to add Matter gadgets to their home network.

customizable[お気に入り]Tabs are designed for frequently accessed smart home devices such as lights, locks, and cameras.Image: Google

The bad news is that Google hasn’t fully ported the legacy Nest camera over to the new app. Only the first-generation models of Google Nest Cam Indoor and Nest Cam Outdoor will be fully integrated with the new app, but only preview his app until July. The cameras inside the Nest IQ Cam, Nest Hello doorbell, and Nest Hub Max must wait their turn.

Google brings better home app control to your wrist.A new Wear OS Home app, which was also in preview, was released on his May 15th, adding animated previews for camera notifications, better controls on the device’s wrist, and more control from the main app.[お気に入り]It adds a number of new features, such as access to tabs. You can reach that light or lock it quickly.

Improved Home app controls in Wear OS include adjusting lighting colors and controlling media from your smartwatch.Image: Google

An updated version of the Home app for tablets will be released in June to support portrait orientation. New Pixel tablets will have quick access to the home panel with a new hub mode. In this mode, anyone in your home can easily access devices such as lights, locks, cameras and thermostats without unlocking the tablet or switching users.

Ahead of Google I/O, The Verge spoke with Google Home Product Director Anish Kattukaran to get all the details on the improvements to the new Google Home app. We’ll detail everything Google has announced as it tries to make apps the perfect place to set up, control, and automate your smart home.

A new Spaces feature in the Google Home app adds quick access to control all devices in a specific category, such as cameras, lights, thermostats, and more.Image: Google

The Google Home app is now live

A ground up redesign of the Google Home app has been a long wait, not to mention about seven months in public testing. The previous version was so limited and had so few control options that it was essentially unusable as a way to control your smart home. increase. The app will be released on his May 11th and will be available to all users in the coming weeks. We’ve been testing it for several months and will be doing a full review soon, but here’s a rundown of the biggest changes.

Favorites can include cameras, lights, locks, and any device you can add to your home

The app is split into 5 tabs and features a new fully customizable[お気に入り]It starts with a tab. Favorites can include cameras, lights, locks, thermostats, devices you can add to your home, and actions and automations you set. Camera feeds placed here are displayed in live view, and you can easily view and control device status such as on/off, locked, unlocked, etc., so you’ll always know what’s going on at home.

[お気に入り]Tabs also provide quick access buttons to what Google calls Spaces. This includes collections of devices such as cameras, lights, thermostats, climate control devices, and Wi-Fi (if you have a Google Nest Wi-Fi router).

[デバイス]Tabs have all your connected gadgets, organized alphabetically by room. The new app comes with both new and improved controls for over 60 device types, including all supported Matter device types. Katukaran says garage door openers, shades, washing machines, lawn mowers and a variety of other smart devices he can all control from one place. Additionally, temperature and motion sensors now report their status in the app.

New and updated device controls give you more control over the Google Home app. Vacuum cleaners, TVs, sensors, but also beds, fans, faucets, security systems, smoke detectors, yogurt makers, and more are supported.Image: Google

[自動化]The tab allows you to access and edit your configured routines and create new routines. There are household routines that can be edited by the whole family and options for personal routines just for you.

Household Routines now have a lot more options for triggers (we call them starters). Previously, starters were time-based or voice-based. Now when the device does something it adds it to the mix.

This allows routines to be triggered by events such as motion from compatible cameras, doorbell presses, thermostat mode changes, lights or smart plugs on and off. This allows you to automate one thing like turning a light on when motion is detected, or multiple things like locking a door, turning on a camera, or starting a robot vacuum.

Routines can now also be triggered by turning on/off appliances such as dishwashers, robot vacuums, and air purifiers, as well as changes in speaker or TV volume. A routine can also be triggered when the door is locked, but not when it is unlocked.

1/2

of the new Google Home app[デバイス]tab.Image: Google

1/2

of the new Google Home app[デバイス]tab.Image: Google

Google added motion sensors as triggers, but currently only Philips Hue sensors are supported, contact sensors are not supported at all. Kattukaran said both motion and contact sensors will now be able to trigger routines in his new Google Home script editor. He added that the team hopes to bring full motion and contact sensor functionality to the Google Home app later this year.

[アクティビティ]The tabs show activity from your device, clips from supported cameras, and routines performed in chronological order. But the best tab of all settings is ultimately the tab that brings all of Google’s different settings pages together in one place.

Here you can access device settings for connected gadgets, all connected services (music, video, etc.), adjust notifications, and adjust Google Assistant settings. It’s also where you can manage Google Nest’s presence sensing features. This adjusts the device based on whether you are at home or on the go.

A new inbox sends you alerts about your devices and services.Image: Google

A new inbox feature, indicated by a small bell icon at the top of the screen, collects updates about your devices and services, such as low battery alerts and when new smart gadgets are added or removed from your home. This is also where notifications for firmware updates are displayed. This is what Matter plans to bring to Matter-compatible platforms.

Viewing recorded footage from supported cameras in the Google Home app has been improved with a redesign that works in both portrait and portrait modes with the new tablet app.Image: Google

Better camera support, love the old Google Nest Cam

As we detailed in our Google Nest Cam Indoor review, the old Google Home app handled the camera poorly. The new app takes many cues from the Nest app and is much more camera friendly. You can open the live view of your favorite cameras and ports. Nests’ excellent vertical video history scrubbing feature lets you quickly scroll through footage to see what you need. According to Kattukaran, the new app displays live feeds 38% faster and camera clips 29% faster.

The new Home app takes many cues from the Nest app and is much more camera-friendly

However, there is still no way to create clips manually. Also, older Nest Cam models can only show live view in the Home app. At least until Google completes the port, you’ll have to rely on the old Nest app for all other interactions with your previous Nest camera, such as viewing recorded videos and adjusting settings.

Kattukaran said there are no current plans to end support for the Nest app, but reiterated Google’s commitment to eventually bring all legacy Nest cameras (with the exception of Dropcam) to the Home app.

This migration will begin in July and will allow preview app users to migrate their Nest Cam Indoor (1st gen) and then Nest Cam Outdoor (1st gen) from the Nest app to the Home app. Kattukaran said the camera will have a nearly identical experience to the current Nest camera in the Home app. No update yet on when (or if) the new app will support Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Finally, Kattukaran provided a small update to the Google Home camera’s web interface. This is only available to preview users by signing in at home.google.com. He said the company is working to improve the experience before making it available to everyone.

Pixel Tablets have home panel shortcut buttons for quick access to smart home device controls.Image: Google

Are Pixel Tablets by other names smart displays?

The Google Home tablet app will also be updated in time for the Pixel tablet launch in June. Updates are rolling out to Pixel tablets, new Pixel Folds, and third-party Android tablets first. iPad users will have to wait until the end of this summer.

The new tablet app supports portrait as well as landscape orientation. Especially on Pixel tablets, it could be a better multi-user touchscreen smart home controller than the aging Nest Hub interface. This is thanks to the new Home Panel feature.

When you dock your tablet to the charging speaker dock, it goes into home mode. Here, the Home Panel appears as an icon on your lock screen, giving everyone in your home quick access to controls for Favorites, Automations, Actions, and Spaces (groups of devices such as cameras and lights). It integrates directly with the favorites you’ve defined in the Google Home app, so it shows you the devices you use most, Kattukaran said.

At launch, the new Pixel Tablet will not be a Matter controller or a Thread border router.

The Home Panel also appears in the Android Quick Settings dropdown menu (or shade) on your phone, replacing the previous device control view that provided basic home controls. Users can control compatible thermostats, lights, locks and view camera feeds from the lock screen or quick settings menu, Kattukaran said. The home panel will begin rolling out in June for Pixel devices and will be available for his Android devices from third parties with Android 14.

Despite this great multi-user capability (Hello, Apple?), I doubt the Pixel Tablet will be the perfect smart home control device I’ve been looking for. When docked in hub mode, you get the best of Nest Hub: a digital photo frame, Google Assistant voice commands (but not a Nest speaker), and Chromecast functionality. But Katzkaran said, “The Pixel Tablet is a tablet made for the home. It’s not a smart display.

That’s for sure. Compared to the $229 for the Nest Hub Max, it’s significantly more expensive than the $499 smart display. I’m here. Kattukaran also told The Verge: At launch, the new Pixel Tablet will neither be a Matter controller nor a Thread border router. While it opens up some interesting possibilities at launch, it reinforces the fact that it’s not yet a direct replacement for Nest Hubs or speakers. These are all matter controllers, and some of them are also thread border routers.

Until now, smart displays have been too underpowered to be effectively used as smart home touchscreen controllers. Primarily designed as a visual add-on to voice control. Souping them with better processors makes them too expensive to have in every room of the house. , is a step in the right direction for a full-featured smart home controller. Is that enough? To make that call, you have to wait until you get it.

