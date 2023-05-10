Alabama-Based Ed Farm Creates New Learning Space at Bush Hills STEAM Academy in Birmingham





Birmingham Bush Hills STEAM Academy is now home to the newest Ed Farm space. This is a dedicated area for the new Transformational Learning Program in partnership with Birmingham City Schools and Ed Farm, a non-profit organization in technology and education. Focus your skills, learn disruptive technology, and inspire creativity.

Bush Hills Academy welcomed local leaders with a ribbon-cutting for its new space on Tuesday. The Academy is Birmingham City School’s first Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) school. Thanks to Ed Farm Space, Bush Hills students have access to a variety of facilities including a podcasting studio, a video lab, a fabrication lab, a makerspace, and a code lab that introduces early concepts in computer science using Apple’s Everyone Can. have access to resources. code curriculum.

Birmingham City School Superintendent Mark Sullivan is very pleased with the relationship with Ed Farm.

Reimagining the future of education to meet the evolving needs of students is a key focus of Ed Farm, said CEO Waymond Jackson. The new Bush Hills space is part of the school’s digital learning strategy by providing students and staff with new technology in an inclusive, modern learning environment.

Bringing Ed Farm Space to Bush Hills will help bridge the technology gap and help fund STEAM programs, Jackson said. He provided the tools and resources needed to create intentional learning experiences that enabled students to pursue their career and entrepreneurial aspirations.

Jackson added that they are working to increase opportunities and access for underserved people.

After the ribbon cutting, attendees were able to watch student demonstrations of the resources available in the new space. Among the resources on display were audio and video production suites, e-games, and podcasts conducted during the event.

Headquartered in Birmingham, Ed Farm launched in 2020 with a mission to transform classrooms and improve communities. In January 2021, we announced the Propel Center, a virtual and physical campus for 101 historically black colleges and universities. Ed Farm provides cutting-edge virtual and face-to-face professional learning, personalized innovation coaching, immersive learning experiences, and transferable knowledge, strategies, and learning for students and teachers to use technology transformatively. and provide skills.

Bush Hills STEAM Academy is located in the historic Bush Hills community of Birmingham, close to the Birmingham Southern College campus. The school offers students from grades 6 through her 8th grade a challenging academic he curriculum, six comprehensive arts options, and a wide range of extracurricular and leadership opportunities. The school’s mission is to “develop tomorrow’s leaders”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://alabamanewscenter.com/2023/05/10/alabama-based-ed-farm-creates-new-learning-space-for-birminghams-bush-hills-steam-academy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos