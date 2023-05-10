Introducing Duet AI in Google Workspace





The newly upgraded neural model of grammar helped people create professional-grade sentences not only in English, but also in Spanish, French, Japanese, and more. Now it offers even more powerful features to help you proofread, tone and style your writing. A new Proofing Suggestions pane appears that offers suggestions for writing concisely, avoiding repetition, and leveraging a more formal or active voice. Plus, you have full control over when proofreading suggestions appear and how they behave.

Helping users unleash their creativity while boosting productivity

Hundreds of thousands of trusted testers have joined Workspace Labs since March. These testers come not only from corporate organizations and educational institutions, but also from people who use his Workspace in their personal lives. We have been encouraged and inspired by their feedback.

Adore Me has structured its organization in a way that encourages cross-functional and interdisciplinary projects, and writing ability is often a barrier, especially in highly international teams. The ability to quickly create production-worthy copy using Docs and Gmail’s generative AI capabilities is accelerating projects and processes to an amazing degree!Romain Liot, Chief Operating Officer, Adore Me

“Instacart is always looking for opportunities to adopt the latest innovations. By participating in this program, you will have access to new capabilities and learn how generative AI can impact your team using Google Workspace. Instacart lets you know what to give, says Chief Architect JJ Zhuang.

“We were excited to try out the new generative AI workspace experience at Lyft. Whether you’re starting to plan a new campaign or drafting an email update to the driver community, these new tools will help your team We were enthusiastic about how we can help ‘Lyft move faster and be more productive’.

We know AI will not replace the ingenuity, creativity and intelligence of real people. Design your products according to Google’s AI principles, put them in control, and let AI accept, edit, and change your suggestions. It also provides corresponding administrative controls so that IT departments can set policies that are appropriate for their organization.

Using it is the best way to learn more about AI in Workspace. As such, we are excited to open Workspace Labs to the public and manage the waitlist as we expand to more users and countries in the coming weeks.

