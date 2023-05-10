Civil Air Patrol Team Participates in National Drone Contest | News





Two Northern Alabama Civil Air Patrol teams have earned a chance to compete in this summer’s UAS4STEM National Championship.

The Redstone Composite Advanced Team and Redstone/Mountain Lakes Composite Beginners Team successfully completed the qualifying rounds and were named the top scoring teams. The championship will take place July 24-26 at the Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

For cadets, this opportunity is the culmination of over six months of preparation. The advanced team will participate in the national competition for the third consecutive year following last year’s runner-up. This is the first time that a tournament for beginners will be held.

Advanced team drones employ high-tech automation powered by artificial intelligence and machine vision. Their mission requires drones to locate objects, pick them up, and deliver them to specific locations. The more automation you have, the higher your score.

The novice team assembled and tested the drone and prepared it for an aerial reconnaissance mission. This mission requires the team to identify letters on target boards around the field and use drones to report the coordinates of those targets.

The Academy of Model Aeronautics is sponsoring the UAS4STEM competition with drone manufacturer Skydio.

UAS4STEM is designed for students to learn, practice and demonstrate professional unmanned aerial system knowledge, mission planning, flight skills, data collection, analysis and safety practices in a competitive environment, the Academy said. stated in the release. This is a drone competition that anyone can participate in, from beginners to advanced users.

Both teams are led by Alabama Wings Director of Aerospace Education, Capt. Dan Anderson. Senior team cadets also provided coaching to the novice team, passing on helpful tips they learned.

The Redstone Composite Advanced UAS4STEM team includes Team Captain Candidate Tech Sgt. Brody Stokes, Cadet Lt. Col. Aidan Anderson, Cadet Lt. Col. Eileen Anderson, Cadet Captain Ben Lambertson, Cadet Christianna Berger, Cadet Lt. Greyston Harper, Cadet Airman First Class Jeremy Fielding Jr., Midshipman Airman First Class Thomas Fleming.

Combining Redstone Composite and Mountain Lakes Composite Beginners, the UAS4STEM team includes a Team Captain Candidate Staff Sergeant. Emily Boutella, Cadet Chief Master Sergeant. Jonathan Drake, Cadet Chief Master Sergeant. Judah Covert, Cadet Staff Sergeant. Benjamin Booth, Cadet Lara Valkalcel, Cadet Paul Valkalcel, Cadet Jacob Graham, Cadet Airman Elizabeth Palacal, Cadet Airman Christopher Palacal.

