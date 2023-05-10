Google Pixel Fold release date, price, specs and features





With the Google Pixel Fold unveiled alongside the Pixel 7a and Pixel Tablet at Google I/O 2023, Google’s long-awaited first foldable phone is finally here.

It basically looks like a foldable Pixel 7 Pro, which isn’t a bad thing because Google’s 2022 flagship is still one of the best phones you can buy.

But the Pixel Fold is a far more ambitious device, combining many of the core tech from the Pixel 7 Pro with a 7.6-inch foldable display, all wrapped up in a design that makes it the thinnest foldable phone on the market. .

Below you’ll find details about the Google Pixel Fold, including specs, release date, and expected high price.

what is that? When will Google’s first foldable smartphone launch? Announced May 10, hit stores in June, how much will it cost? Starting at $1,799 / £1,749 (approximately AU$2,655) Google Pixel Fold release date and price

(Image credit: Google)

If you’re in the US or UK, you can pre-order the Google Pixel Fold now (not available in Australia, we’ll update this article when we know more). Prices start at $1,799 / £1,749 (approximately AUD $2,655), matching the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

That’s for the model with 256GB of storage, but you can also buy the 512GB Fold for $1,919 / £1,869 (roughly AU$2,835).

The phone will start shipping in late June. A more exact delivery date may vary depending on where you live, but currently we are seeing estimates from June 27th to he July 3rd.

The design of the Google Pixel Fold

(Image credit: Google)

The Google Pixel Fold is available in either Porcelain (off-white) or Obsidian (black) shades and, aside from the big camera bump, has a pretty sleek design. In fact, with an unfolded size of 139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8 mm, it’s the thinnest foldable smartphone on the market.

It’s still that way when folded, but it’s considerably thicker than traditional phones of that shape, measuring 139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1 mm.

But while the Google Pixel Fold is relatively slim compared to other foldable devices, it’s not one of the lightest options at 283g. For comparison, the closest competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, is 263g.

The Pixel Fold also has fairly large bezels around the foldable display, which we already knew from leaks and teasers. But the cover screen works better on its front, and the Pixel Fold is at least built to last.

The back is covered with Gorilla Glass Victus to protect against scratches, and the frame is polished aluminum.

Google Pixel Fold display

(Image credit: Google)

The Google Pixel Fold has a 7.6-inch 1840 x 2208 OLED foldable display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5.8-inch 1080 x 2092 OLED cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

These specs closely match the screen specs of rival devices. The Z Fold 4, for example, has the same size folding screen but a slightly larger 6.2-inch cover display.

However, the Pixel Fold has a wider profile, which should mean that the cover screen doesn’t feel any narrower than Samsung’s rivals. .

google pixel fold camera

(Image credit: Google)

The Pixel Fold has a triple-lens rear camera just like the Pixel 7 Pro, but it doesn’t use the same sensor.

Here, it features a 48MP f/1.7 main camera, a 10.8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, a 10.8MP f/3.05 telephoto camera, and a 5x optical zoom. Digital zoom of up to 20x is also possible.

There’s also a 9.5MP f/2.2 camera on the cover display and an 8MP f/2.0 camera on the foldable screen. These can be used for selfies, but the 48MP main camera can also be used for selfies if you open the screen and use the cover display to frame the shot.

The cover screen camera is housed in a punch hole, and the folding display’s camera is in the top bezel, so unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 4, there’s no under-display camera.

Lots of camera modes and features here, including other Pixel favorites like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur. Videos, on the other hand, can be recorded in up to 4K quality.

google pixel fold battery

The Pixel Fold has a 4,821mAh battery, which is pretty big by foldable smartphone standards. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is 4,400mAh.

In fact, Google says you can get more than 24 hours, and up to 72 hours using extreme battery saver mode.

Also, Google Pixel Fold’s charging power is 30W wired, slightly higher than Samsung’s charging power. Google doesn’t list speeds, but there’s also wireless charging.

Google Pixel Fold specs and features

(Image credit: Google)

There are no big surprises when it comes to the Pixel Fold’s core specs. This smartphone is powered by the Tensor G2 chipset just like the Google Pixel 7 line. It also comes with 12GB of RAM, a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage, runs Android 13, and promises at least five years of security updates.

However, this is more than just a Pixel 7 Pro with a foldable screen, as Google has figured out how to make the most of the foldable form factor.

This includes features such as the ability to use the phone in split-screen mode and a dual-screen live translation feature that allows the person speaking to interact with the inner screen while viewing translations on the outer screen.

There’s also a tabletop mode that lets you open the phone like a laptop, with the video on the top half of the screen and the controls on the bottom (where your laptop’s keyboard is).

Other features include a fingerprint sensor on the power button, stereo speakers and, of course, 5G support.

