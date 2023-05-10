Snap One Opens Innovation Point Facility





According to Snap One, activities to be conducted at the new facility include interoperability testing, Control4 automation testing, in-house digital product design, physical prototyping and engineering, and software development.

Charlotte, NC Snap One reaffirms its commitment to providing partners with the resources, tools and support they need, Lehi, UT (1355 West Innovation Way, Suite 125, Lehi, UT 84043).

According to Snap One COO Jeff Dungan, the new joint headquarters will feature an innovation center with a number of state-of-the-art laboratories, test areas and training facilities to accelerate the development of hardware and software products and services. increase. You can conceive, design, prototype, test and deliver faster than ever to delight your partners and their customers.

The original Draper, Utah location was founded in 2005 and has been able to serve the needs of our partners for almost 20 years. As the scale and pace of innovation accelerate, we have built this legacy to meet future needs, says Dungan.

The design of this new joint headquarters took into account the long-term needs of our partners and their customers, creating an environment that internalized the capabilities needed to accelerate innovation.

With Innovation Pointe at the heart of the Silicon Slope, Utah tech community, Snap One is home to Adobe, Pluralsight, Qualtrics, Ancestry, Entrata, Lucid, Pattern, Domo, Microsoft, Oracle, Skullcandy, Vivint, and many more. The new Snap One co-headquarters will serve as a collaboration hub for approximately 500 Snap One area employees and will complement the company’s other technology centers in Charlotte, North Carolina and Serbia.

The name Innovation Pointeis for our new Innovation Center location is very apt. The campus will serve as a creative hub for the large community that attracts today’s tech luminaries, Dungan said.

Specifically, new capabilities found within the Innovation Center include interoperability testing, Control4 automated testing, in-house digital product design, physical prototyping and engineering, software development, accelerated and highly accelerated product life testing, drop and regulatory tests, including anechoic. and RF chamber test. The facility also includes a number of classrooms where he can run his Snap One University onsite where partners can be trained to become proficient in both Control4 and third-party product integration.

Additionally, the newly expanded lab will enable the company to design and engineer better product experiences and security. Improved collaboration spaces encourage creativity and collaboration among team members in Utah and around the world. This space is also used for engineering leadership and team member collaboration. The building itself is designed to provide bright and welcoming working conditions that enhance the productivity and well-being of all who work there.

With the opening of this new joint headquarters, partners can once again be confident that Snap One is by their side. Our partners’ future needs are our top priority regarding the resources and capabilities they need to grow their business now and in the future. Add Dungan.

More news from Snap One: Snap One to showcase new solutions at ISC West 2023

This article originally appeared on CE Pro, a sister publication website of Security Sales.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.securitysales.com/automation/snap-one-opens-innovation-pointe-facility/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos