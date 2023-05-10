Millie looks back on the 25th Secretary of Defense > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





Late last year, Ash Carter, the 25th Secretary of Defense, died at his home in Boston.

Yesterday in Washington, the Special Competition Research Project hosted the “Ash Carter Exchange on Innovation and National Security.”

Rounding out the day-long event was Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley, who provided insight into Carter’s impact on national security and the Department of Defense.

“I have had the great privilege of working so closely with Secretary of State Carter over the years. He is a great patriot, a true patriot, and a great American. I can prove that it was,” Millie said. “When you think of Ash Carter, the first thing that comes to mind is his humanity. Of course, he was a physicist and a scientist. But more than that, he was a wonderful human being. Easy and with everyone. He was positive, cheerful and a particularly good communicator.”

Additionally, Austin said Carter was a dedicated public servant.

“Ash Carter’s decisions were always motivated by the care and safety of the men and women in uniform. And he was very talented at reducing bureaucracy and speeding up bureaucracy.”

One example, he said, is the mine-resistant ambush protection vehicle used in Afghanistan and Iraq. At the time, the idea was conceived by Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, but it was Carter, then Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisitions, Technology and Logistics, who ultimately pushed it forward.

“I witnessed it,” said Millie. “His actions, Ash Carter’s actions, saved American lives on the battlefield, myself included.”

This year saw the first Ash Carter Exchange on Innovation and National Security. Carter’s wife, Stephanie, helped organize the event. According to the event’s website, the purpose of the exchange was to bring together “innovation pioneers and champions” to “advance cooperation in the pursuit of national security.”

Millie said that kind of effort was something Carter himself was good at.

“Perhaps his greatest legacy is the sense of urgency that the U.S. military must adopt new technologies, accept risks, and think of creative solutions to our problems,” Millie said. Secretary Carter was a visionary and always talked about generative AI. [artificial intelligence] … He was a rare man who could understand and speak both science and new technology policy. ”

According to Milley, Carter’s vision and pursuit of innovation reshaped the direction of the U.S. military, making it more nimble and agile.

“I think Ash Carter instinctively understood that we were in the midst of the greatest fundamental change in the nature of war in all recorded human history,” Millie said. “And he also understood that the stakes were very high. Ultimately, it was about preventing great power wars and preserving the rules-based international order that had kept great powers at peace for the past 80 years.” That was it.”

Today, Millie said that both China and Russia are seeking to disrupt the world order to further their own interests, and Carter understands that better than anyone else.

“Both China and Russia have the means to threaten our interests and way of life,” Millie said. “But it must be borne in mind that war with neither is imminent or inevitable, and that deterring great power war, which has been a central objective of Ash Carter’s professional life, is You have to keep doing it, and that’s what drove Ash Carter.”

Today, Millie said the United States is ready and will continue to deter great power war by showing the world that it is ready. One, he said.

“What Ash Carter recognized was preparing for the future, also known as modernization,” Millie said. “And he understood that we are at an inflection point in human history undergoing a fundamental shift in the character of war.”

While the nature of warfare has always remained the same, the desire of one nation to impose its will on another nation, how warfare is waged has changed and will change in the future.

For example, in World War II, Nazi Germany was the first to successfully combine new technologies such as aircraft, wheeled vehicles, tracked vehicles, and radios, and was able to use them to their advantage.

“They took these techniques and combined them into a way of warfare, the German way of warfare, a way of warfare that allowed them to overwhelm Europe in 18 months,” Millie said. rice field.

According to Milley, the United States, the Soviet Union, and allies against Nazi Germany eventually caught up.

“Today we are in a moment of comparison,” Millie said. “And Ash Carter was one of the few who recognized it very early on. He knew that when a war between great powers broke out, it might take less than 18 months to ramp up production and build up an army. We have to prepare now and for the future.”

The challenge now is to find the right mix of technology, integrated with the right training, doctrine, and organizational structure. Some of these technologies, including secure communications, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing, and 3D printing, were all highlighted by Carter early on, Millie said.

“Your military was directed years ago by Secretary Ash Carter to develop those technologies,” Millie said. You’re seeing it in the Domain Task Force and long range fire, you’re seeing it in the Marine Corps in the Coastal Regiment, you’re seeing it in the Navy, you’re seeing it in the Navy, Central Command with unmanned surface ships and submarines It’s an experiment with the 5th Fleet in the area of ​​operations and will be seen in the Air Force.”

According to Millie, these concepts were all started by Ash Carter. And the challenge for the U.S. military today is to adopt new technologies and integrate them into its methods of warfare to give the U.S. a tactical and strategic advantage over its adversaries.

“We do this to prevent war, and to achieve this we must operate seamlessly in the joint force,” he said. “On the first day of the next war, we must be fully integrated, fast-paced, high-tech, capable of maneuvering through space and time in a rapidly changing environment. [while] Invisible and always in motion.and [if we] Then we might win. But more importantly, if the enemy knows it, it can be deterred. ”

To move forward with that effort, Millie said the DOD is starting a third iteration of its joint warfare concept. The first version was drafted by Carter.

Millie also called on those who attended the event to reaffirm Carter’s vision for the military.

“Everyone in this room right now, everyone watching this, and all of us in uniform must recommit to Ash Carter’s vision. We must never forget to stand, and Ash Carter never let us forget that.”

According to Milley, Carter understood that differences such as race, religion, gender, and social status were irrelevant for America and the U.S. military.

“What matters is your commitment, your talent,” Millie said. “What matters is that you are American. It was your achievements, your skills, your knowledge, your attributes that Ash Carter cared about. He understood it, he lived it. I knew you would be judged by the content, and Ash Carter was someone we should all emulate. That’s what Ash Carter had as his North Star, and it should always be our North Star.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defense.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/3390842/milley-reflects-on-25th-secretary-of-defense/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos