Google is putting generative AI into everything





Google lags behind its competitors in launching AI-powered products due to safety and reputational risks. But stiff competition from competitors such as Microsoft and OpenAI has forced them to start, says Chirag Shah, a computer science professor at the University of Washington.

Given that AI language models have many flaws and no known fixes, this is a risky strategy. Experts warn that incorporating them into products could backfire and clash with increasingly hawkish regulators.

Google is also opening access to ChatGPT competitor Bard from select groups in the US and UK to the general public in over 180 countries. According to Google, Bard will soon allow people to prompt using images rather than just words, and chatbots will be able to respond to queries with images. We are also launching AI tools to make it possible.

Google has been using AI technology in products such as text translation and speech recognition for years. But this is the biggest effort to date to integrate the latest AI technology into a range of products.

[AI language models] My ability is improving. Zoubin Ghahramani, his vice president of Google DeepMind, told MIT Technology Review that they are finding more and more places where they can be integrated into existing products, and that they are true, bold and responsible ways to deliver value to people. He says he is also finding opportunities for

For Google, he says, this is a moment to witness the power of putting AI in people’s hands.

The hope, according to Ghahramani, is that people will become accustomed to these tools and they will become less noticeable in their daily lives.

one stop shop

Google announced that rivals such as Microsoft, OpenAI, Meta, and open source groups such as Stability.AI can summarize text, answer people’s questions fluently, and even generate images and videos from word prompts. It takes place as we race to launch an impressive AI tool.

