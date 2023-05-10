Google is bringing AI to search





Five months ago, the tech industry and the rest of the world changed forever when a small San Francisco startup called OpenAI released ChatGPT. This app showed millions of people the immense power of generative AI. It’s how you can go from writing an original poem to generating a ton of working lines of code, all in a matter of seconds.

It quickly became clear that AI technologies like ChatGPT had the potential to fundamentally change not only how we consume and create information, but every aspect of our daily lives. And it threatened Google’s business to the core.

Google invited journalists like me to the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California for its much-anticipated annual I/O developer conference. Wednesday’s keynote was a chance for Google to regain the excitement it lost to his OpenAI and his Microsoft, the startup’s main investor. Microsoft ate Google’s lunch in February by releasing Bing’s AI-powered search feature and corresponding chatbot BingGPT.

Google now faces the potential to lose its dominance in the search market and its reputation as a leader in AI. AI is a technology many perceive as revolutionary as mobile phones and the internet itself. Now, in an effort to reclaim its position as the leading company in this rapidly evolving technology, Google has incorporated his AI into almost all of its most popular products, despite the technology’s known flaws. increase.

It was clear from the start of Google’s big event on Wednesday that AI is the star. Before the executives took the stage to present, electronic artist Dan Deacon performed jarring music generated by Google’s AI technology while chanting poetic lyrics against the backdrop of psychedelic AI-generated illustrations. After Deacon wrapped up his musical AI Mystery Tour, Google CEO Sundar his Pichai took the stage.

Seven years into our journey, we are at an exciting inflection point. We have the ability to make AI more useful, he said on stage during Wednesday’s presentation. At Google, we’re reimagining all of our core services, including search.

But behind the conversation, there was tension about what Google was unleashing on the world. In the coming weeks, billions of people will see generative AI in everything from Google searches to his Gmail to services powered by Google’s cloud technology. Among other things, the update uses AI in the Gmail mobile app to compose emails, new Google Docs presentations with AI-generated images based on several keywords, and Shakespeare-inspired prose. will be able to send texts to friends on his android. by AI. These new generative AI applications have the potential to enhance Google’s products and provide the masses with tools that enable greater productivity and creativity, but the technology is prone to errors and biases and can be difficult to execute properly. Failure to do so could undermine Google’s core mission of providing reliable information to users.

Of the many ways Google is transforming apps with AI, search is the most meaningful. Over the next few weeks, a limited group of beta testers will experience the new, more visual Google Search experience. In many ways it looks familiar to old Google Search, but it works in some fundamentally different ways.

The new Google Search doesn’t just give you a long list of blue links when you type a search query. Instead, Google displays some results in gray boxes, then displays a large AI-generated block of text inside a light green box that takes up most of the screen. The results should give you the information you’re looking for, collected from various sources on the web and written in a friendly tone. To the right of the AI-generated results, you’ll also see some of the most relevant links for your search. There are also some green boxes below the AI ​​results where Google asks you suggested follow-up questions to encourage you to dig deeper or come up with your own. Also, clicking on the actual text of the AI ​​results will display a link to his website from which Google pulled the information. If you don’t like the new search experience, you can switch to the old one.

This is the most dramatic change to Google’s search engine, the backbone of the web for over 20 years. In fact, Google seems to be moving away from the term search and into conversation.

Google’s AI search runs in part on a new underlying technology model called PaLM2. PaLM2 was also released on Wednesday. It works much like Google’s old model, PaLM, but Google says it’s better at language, reasoning, and code, and runs faster. Google’s new search generation experience (SGE), built on that technology, should be more conversational, natural, and better at answering complex questions than regular search. Google says the new search experience will help people with everything from planning vacations to answering complex questions about the news of the day.

When I briefly tested SGE at Google’s offices on Tuesday, it asked a series of questions about whether WhatsApp was listening to my conversations, a topic recently asked by Elon Musk, and it responded with fairly reasonable answers. rice field.

First, Google’s new tech told me that WhatsApp messages are protected with end-to-end encryption. This is a basic fact that I was able to discover by doing a traditional Google search. But when we asked additional questions about whether Musk was correct in questioning our trust in his WhatsApp, it also provided additional context that may not have been seen in traditional searches. SGE mentioned a known Android bug that could cause confusion about when WhatsApp accesses people’s microphones. WhatsApp, though encrypted, is owned by Meta, a company that has historically monetized advertisers’ personal information, and in certain circumstances, such as political investigations, will comply with government requests for data about you. They are all correct statements and could be relevant background information if you write an article on this topic.

Screenshots of Google’s new AI search experience, which will begin testing in the coming weeks Google

After just a few minutes of using this tool, I began to see the potential for more conversational search capabilities that could piece together disparate data sources to get a complete picture of what I was writing. But it also comes with great risks.

Shortly after its release in March, Google’s AI chatbot, Bard, was generating false or bogus answers. In the AI ​​field, it is known as hallucinations when AI systems essentially invent answers, but many do not realize that these types of errors are a common problem with large language model chatbots. yeah.

The threat of users encountering these hallucinations could damage Google’s reputation for fulfilling its primary mission of reliably organizing the world’s information. Google lost his $100 billion market value after Bard incorrectly answered a factual question about the history of the telescope in one of his first public demos. And while Bard was built with safeguards against creating polarizing content, outside researchers, with just a little provocation, could turn to anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and anti-vaccine rhetoric. I discovered that I could easily spit it out.

At my demo on Tuesday, Google VP of Search Liz Reid said that SGE is a core part of Google’s flagship product and has a lower tolerance for error, so Google trained SGE to be less risky than Bard. said he did.

Riedy says there needs to be more emphasis on factuality, even if the question can’t be answered.

Google also says its new AI search engine won’t respond to queries about certain subjects, such as medication advice, self-harm information, or news event developments, if it isn’t confident in the credibility of the source. . Google says it’s collecting user feedback, and the company stresses that it’s still improving as it rolls out through Search Labs, Google’s new search product group. increase.

Over the next few weeks, as early adopters test Google’s new search experience and other AI features in other Google products, we’ll see if these products are prime-time ready, and if the company plans to use these public AIs. You may wonder if we are in a hurry to experiment. Some of his Google employees have spoken out about these same concerns.

But with a mission to make the world’s information more universal and accessible, Google finds itself in the awkward position of rushing to keep up with its competitors. Microsoft, OpenAI, and others could erode their core business if they don’t expose these new features. And at this point, the generative AI revolution seems almost inevitable. Google wants everyone to know that they are no longer hesitant.

