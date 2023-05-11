Science, technology and innovation must be inclusive to achieve the SDGs: ECOSOC Forum | News | SDGs Knowledge Hub





UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) President Racesara Stoeva convened the 8th Annual Multi-Stakeholder Forum on Science, Technology and Innovation for the SDGs (STI Forum). The speaker emphasized the importance of data sharing, collective learning, and interdisciplinary approaches to harnessing her STI’s potential to promote comprehensive solutions for sustainable development.

South Africa’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Mattu Joini, and UK’s ECOSOC Ambassador, Thomas Woodroffe, co-chaired the forum on the theme of Science, Technology and Innovation to Accelerate Recovery from Coronavirus Disease Focused on ( COVID-19) and full implementation at all levels of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

In her opening remarks, Ms Stoeva said that the multiple crises of the past three years have taken a toll on SDG implementation efforts. She emphasized that the STI Forum is an opportunity to boost science and evidence-based policymaking for designing and implementing transformations to sustainable development.

Stoeva said SDG 6 (clean water and sanitation), SDG 7 (affordable and clean energy), SDG 9 (industry, innovation and infrastructure), SDG 11 (sustainable cities and communities), SDG 17 ( Partnerships for Sustainable Societies) to pay special attention. Goals) The five goals underwent an in-depth review by the United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) in July. She also said the forum would be a stepping stone to a mid-term review of all 17 SDGs at the SDG Summit in September.

On behalf of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Assistant Secretary-General for Policy Coordination and Interagency Affairs Maria Francesca Spatrisano emphasized that the world is not on track to achieve the SDGs by 2030. . She stressed the need to foster innovation in furthering the achievement of goals and to ensure that women, girls and other marginalized groups participate in these areas. .

Emphasizing the need to accelerate action and mobilize science to develop innovative solutions, President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Chava Krishnoted said: [b]Bringing science, innovation, technology and digitization into our thinking allows us to move from fragile to agile. He said the STI Forum could help develop scientific validation mechanisms to support SDG implementation.

Participants will develop innovative initiatives to accelerate sustainability transformation at the local and global levels in the areas of biodiversity, climate, energy, food systems, health, education, inclusion, emerging and cutting-edge technologies. I gave you an example. They outlined opportunities to develop high-impact technology applications in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) and emphasized the need to ensure that new technologies and research initiatives prioritize sustainability.

The forum included a ministerial session on Innovations to Realize the SDGs and a presentation of the findings of the 2023 Global Sustainable Development Report (GSDR). Strengthening trust in science and technology. Innovation driven by people and communities. Bridging the gender gap in science and technology. Share knowledge through new partnerships. Events held in conjunction with the forum included anSTI in Africa Day on May 2nd and his Global Solutions Summit on May 5th.

Organized by the United Nations Interagency Task Team (IATT) on STI for the SDGs, the STI Forum was convened by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), and 10 United Nations members. A group of high-level representatives of civil society, the private sector and the scientific community (10-member group) in support of the United Nations Technology Facilitation Mechanism. The Forum was held May 3-4, 2023 in New York, USA.

The Co-Chairs will prepare a forum abstract to support deliberations at HLPF 2023 and the SDG Summit. [STI Forum Website] [DESA STI Forum Curtain Raiser] [Meetings Coverage: STI Forum, 3 May] [Meetings Coverage: STI Forum, 4 May] [Closing Remarks by ECOSOC President]

