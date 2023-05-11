Everything Google announced at I/O 2023





The opening keynote of today’s Google I/O developer conference was filled with announcements of new devices and AI-powered capabilities in familiar software tools. The company has a strong focus on generative computing and has demonstrated its decades-long leadership position in AI technology. He has also proactively put his AI at the forefront of nearly every service and device the company operates, including his new Pixel phones and tablets that the company announced today.

Here are all of Google’s announcements at I/O 2023:

Photo: Julian Chokkatu

Introducing the Pixel Fold

Google Hardware Chief Rick Osterloh announces the Pixel Fold on stage.

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Google’s first foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold, has arrived and costs a staggering $1,799. It’s thinner than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold4 and has a wide, full front screen that offers an almost normal smartphone experience. Open it to reveal a 7.6-inch OLED screen for watching movies, multitasking, and reading. Learn more about Fold in our hands-on report. Google is offering a free Pixel Watch, but it will ship in June.

There is also a pixel tablet

The Pixel Tablet comes with a speaker dock that attaches with magnets.

Photo: Google

The Pixel Tablet, announced at Google I/O last year, is finally a reality. Well, most pre-orders start today (only in 11 countries) and it goes on sale on June 20th, so we’ll just have to wait a little longer. This $499 tablet isn’t meant to be taken on the go. Rather, it rests on its magnetic dock (included) when not in use, which wirelessly charges the slate and doubles as a speaker (sound quality is said to be on par with the Nest Hub). When docked, it functions as a traditional Google smart speaker, with options to control smart home devices, and a similar microphone array for picking up Hey Google commands. Built-in Chromecast lets you cast from your smartphone or laptop.

When you want to use it, just take it out of the dock and it’s just like a regular Android tablet. However, Google has made some strides to improve his tablet experience on Android, with over 50 Google apps optimized for the big screen. Powered by the Tensor G2 chipset, it has many of the same software features as other Pixel devices. Sadly, no other accessory has a stylus or keyboard. You could take it out and use it with a Bluetooth accessory, but Google clearly intended this for home use.

Even the cheaper Pixel 7A

Every year, Google releases an A-series version of its predecessor, the flagship Pixel. This year’s Pixel 7A is a bit pricier than last year’s model ($499), but it comes with some added high-end perks like a 90Hz screen refresh rate and wireless charging support. The camera is also all-new, with a 64-megapixel sensor that stands out. You can also order now. Google offers a free case and another accessory (such as the Pixel Buds A-Series) for $100 if you buy now.

Chatbot-style answers appear in search

Video: Google

US Google users can access an version of their web search that incorporates ChatGPT-style text generation. For some queries, AI-generated text appears above regular links and ads, summarizing information pulled from across the web. A question about the coronation of Britain’s new king might be filled with a few paragraphs summarizing the event.When asked about ebikes, Google’s algorithm is published on various websites. You can list bullet points for product reviews. Of course, WIRED is one of the many websites that publish product reviews, so keep an eye on how this feature changes the way readers encounter our buying advice.

Android gets an AI boost

Google’s update to Android has typically been the focus of past I/O events and happened about 80 minutes after the event. As you can imagine, Google is building more AI capabilities into its mobile operating system. While some privacy enhancements were shown, they were mostly focused on the look and feel settings. It included AI wallpapers that let you change your , and create interactive, moving backgrounds from your photos and emojis.

Google is also bringing the ability to generate Bard chatbots directly into Android Messaging. Settings let you ask questions directly in the chat box and adjust message syntax to adapt to different tones.

Generative AI creation tools in Workspace

Google is looking to slide AI into workspace apps like Google Docs, Sheets, and Slide. Duet AI for Workspace, as the name suggests, uses Google’s generative AI to create job descriptions, write creative stories, and auto-generate spreadsheets to track information. . It can also suggest text for slides and generate custom visual elements such as photos on the fly to build an entire presentation. It looks like Google’s answer to Microsofts365 Copilot. Microsofts365 Copilot uses some of the company’s generative tools to add productive and creative enhancements to Microsoft Office software. Updates to Google’s AI-powered, free, web-based software suite will soon be available to consumers, the company said.

behold the magic editor

An update to Google’s photo editing feature Magic Eraser is coming later this year. The tool is now called Magic Editor, and according to Google, it’s essentially a quick mobile version of Photoshop. Users can modify almost any element of a photo, including adjusting lighting, removing unwanted foreground elements such as backpack straps, and moving the subject of the photo to other parts of the frame.

Google touts the service as a way to enhance your photos, but in reality it offers no photo editing possibilities at all. Easily adjust any photo to make people move, change arm positions to make it look like people are touching things they aren’t, or add elements to the frame that didn’t really exist It’s not hard to imagine this going far off the rails, as it can. Google has not disclosed whether the manipulated photos will be labeled as such, but has said it will watermark images that are entirely computer-generated.

Matter and the smart home

We always seem to be on the cutting edge of smart homes that are practical, useful, and non-intrusive. But what would it take to turn that expectation into reality? Google is betting that improvements will gradually bring more connected devices into the home. including a new control panel for Google is building tools to provide Matter support for iOS users.

Google didn’t spend much time promoting its relatively new Matter smart home standard during its I/O keynote. However, at the briefing, we learned that in just a few weeks, you’ll be able to control your Matter device with the Google Home app from your iOS device. Everyone in the family can access the panel and switch between profiles. As they say, if you can’t beat them, get involved in putting Matter stickers on all your appliances.

android auto

In what seems like a bit of a reply to Apple’s surprising CarPlay 2 plans announced last June, Google’s Android Auto team finally has news to share. He wasn’t there during the I/O keynote, but he was there for the side briefing before the show.

Taking advantage of the fact that people sit in their cars and have nothing to do while at a charging station, Android Auto now supports in-car video, gaming, and browsing. Apparently, YouTube will be available on Polestars already running on Google OS in the coming weeks. Games mentioned include Beach Buggy Racing 2 (Can you play with a steering wheel?), Solitaire FRVR (Yawn). Apple’s version seems to replace the existing car software entirely rather than work with it, so this Android Auto update feels light in comparison. Still, car companies will be happy with his Google’s less aggressive approach here. Android Auto also works with Cisco, Microsoft, and Zoom to enable audio conferencing, so you can join meetings with audio directly from your car display. Gaming, web browsing, conference calls, etc. aren’t state-of-the-art. It’s also worth noting that you can do all of this from your phone even when you’re sitting and charging your EV.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/google-io-2023-everything-announced/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos