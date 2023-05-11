Funding the future of space in Europe through OSIP





Activation and support

What do farming on the Moon, 3D printing on Mars, and modifying software with AI have in common? in the topic of research and development activities.

Through its discovery element, ESA established the Open Space Innovation Platform (OSIP) to discover and invest in new and unconventional ideas that have the potential to greatly benefit and advance the European space industry and academia.

Here, the people behind the five projects funded between July and December 2022 share their motivations and goals, and how ESA Discovery funding will help them take their work to the next level. Talk about how it helps.

space radiography

X-rays and gamma rays are hallmarks of the high-energy universe. Space telescopes are the only way to detect them because they are absorbed by the Earth’s atmosphere. His X-ray and gamma-ray astronomy at ESA is now covered by the XMM-Newton and Integral missions. Scheduled to launch in the 2030s, Athena is a next-generation mission to observe the hot, energetic universe.

A major challenge for these missions, however, is to image the universe at these wavelengths with a sufficiently high spatial resolution. To address this challenge, ESA Discovery is funding the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT) to investigate whether it is possible to create a lightweight, robust and highly sensitive detector for deploying high-energy photons into space. increase.

IIT’s Lorenzo Maserati explains: Hybrid perovskites are versatile semiconductors with heavy metals that can efficiently block high-energy rays and extract photo-generated electrons in small volumes. Our idea is to insert this material into a microfabricated 3D metal structure. is to

“ESA Discovery funding will allow us to develop this idea into a proof-of-concept device. This new technology opens up new horizons for our group.This new technology may also be used for terrestrial applications.For example, the healthcare industry is interested in large area thin detectors for medical diagnostics. There is a possibility.”

ESA Engineer Matthew Soman explains: Compare the structures to be manufactured and tested against today’s state-of-the-art and learn more about their suitability for use on future space missions. “

This is just one of many activities that ESA Discovery has funded IIT over the past four years. Lorenzo highlights the impact of this funding. “In December 2021, IIT established his SPAce CEnter (SPACEiit) for Innovative and Interdisciplinary Technologies. SPACEiit will also participate in his new IIT Strategic Plan to promote space activities. and will fulfill a major role in the institution.”

farming on the moon

Sooner or later, settlers to the moon will have to become farmers. Norway’s Solsys Mining is considering treating lunar soil to make fertilizer suitable for growing plants.

The good news is that analysis of lunar soil samples returned to Earth in the past by moonwalkers and robots shows sufficient essential minerals for plant growth, with the exception of nitrogen compounds. Lunar soil compacts in the presence of water, causing problems with plant germination and root growth.

Hydroponics therefore offers future possibilities. This type of farming provides nutrient-rich water directly to plant roots without the need for soil.

Ethel Tolention, Head of Research at Solsys Mining, explains: Our long-term goal is to apply this to several other areas, such as 3D printing and recycling. “

Beneficiation enables new industrial processes on the Moon, in addition to making existing ones more efficient.

“This work is essential for future long-term lunar exploration,” said Malgorzata Holynska, an ESA materials and process engineer overseeing the project. “Achieving a sustainable existence on the Moon requires exploiting local resources and accessing nutrients present in the lunar regolith for potential use in plant cultivation. It represents a proof-of-principle using the available lunar regolith simulants and paves the way for more detailed methods to be studied in the future.”

Solsys Mining CTO ystein Risan Borgersen added: industry and academia. “

“Our main goal is for this research to lead to both space and terrestrial applications. Earthly benefits consume about 3-4% of the global energy budget, and space technology We believe that will help reduce this and negative environmental impacts typically associated with the industry.”

From Waste to Valuable 3D Printing on Mars

Long-term stays on Mars require facilities for astronauts to live, work, travel, communicate with Earth, and produce the oxygen and water they need to survive. Getting all this infrastructure from Earth would be very expensive. Instead, ESA is thinking about using Martian soil as an input material and 3D printing parts of it on site.

Previous ESA-funded studies have shown that this is possible. The next step is being taken by the Austrian research group FOTEC. This research effort aims to better understand the impact of the Martian environment on construction materials and processes. The research team is also considering recycling waste into new materials. This waste can come from equipment that was brought in from the earth and is no longer in use. For example, plastic food packaging.

Advenit Makaya, Advanced Manufacturing Engineer at ESA, explains: “This activity represents ESA’s ongoing effort to identify and develop technologies that use on-site resources to help build and maintain the necessary infrastructure and ensure the sustainability of future long-term exploration missions. It’s part of the effort.”

In particular, FOTEC builds on previous ESA efforts focused on building on Mars using Martian soil. Using years of knowledge since the end of the activity, we introduce new processing techniques to improve the performance of building materials.

Markus Hatzenbichler, Head of Engineering at FOTEC, said: In the short term, this result may support our understanding of insulation and structural integrity in the field of civil engineering. “

Compact components for new generation antennas

Following ESA Discovery’s call for innovative ideas to use its promising ESA patents for commercial purposes, EOSOL Group has announced a proposal to include a new compact ‘mode extractor’ in its two ground station antenna product lines. was given funding. We use antennas to communicate with distant satellites using electromagnetic waves. To optimize the communication link, the antenna should be aimed directly at the satellite. Mode extractors improve this pointing accuracy.

ESA Antenna Engineer Nelson Fonseca explains this latest research: Here it is adapted for ground stations. “

“The EOSOL Group has identified a number of product developments with their respective requirements that could benefit from compact mode extractors. We also evaluate additive manufacturing (3D printing) techniques because of the cost of the device.”

EOSOL Group’s Gonzalo Crespo Lopez added: A new generation of terrestrial antennas (everything gets smaller) enables a more compact and simpler approach, also reducing manufacturing time and production costs. “

“OSIP is an ideal tool created by ESA to enable companies and organizations to research new concepts and bring them to market. Yes, and it is even more important that we somehow incorporate it, moving quickly to a real solution that is accepted and demanded by the market.”

Repairing space software with AI

For a spacecraft to do its job, not only must all the physical parts, nuts and bolts work well, but so must the software on board. Therefore, software sent to space is continuously checked from the beginning of development.

It takes a lot of time and effort to ensure the quality of software onboard a spacecraft. To make the process more efficient, ESA Discovery supported his team at Thales Alenia Space to use artificial intelligence to follow a process called “static analysis,” one of the earliest verification techniques. Repairing software.

ESA Engineer Arnaud Bourdoux, who oversees the project, explains: It’s now a standard part of software development environments, but one of its drawbacks is that the output is cumbersome. “

“The use of AI in this area could help accelerate the processing of the output from these tools. You should be able to recognize false positives.”

Miguel Fernndez, Flight Software Manager at Thales Alenia Space, concludes: This creates new opportunities for onboard software development. “

The Open Space Innovation Platform is run by ESA’s Fundamental Activities Discovery Division. Find out more, including how to submit your own ideas through our dedicated web page.

