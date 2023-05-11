Character.AI and Google Cloud Partner to Build the Next Generation of Conversational AI





SUNNYVALE, Calif. and PALO ALTO, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Character.AI is a full-stack conversational artificial intelligence that empowers consumers to access superintelligence deeply personalized to themselves (AI) platform and today announced a strategic partnership. uses Google Cloud and has chosen Google Cloud as its preferred cloud infrastructure for building and training sophisticated AI models with advanced inference and higher accuracy.

The field of generative AI, especially Large Language Models (LLMs), has made remarkable progress in the last few months, serving as a base model that outperforms previous algorithms on most natural language and text generation tasks. Proven to be a game changer in AI. Character.AI uses Google Cloud’s generative AI and LLM infrastructure to meet the needs of its rapidly growing creator community. Character.AI combines unique AI capabilities with Google Cloud’s AI capabilities to inspire imagination, discovery, and understanding to improve the customer experience.

As part of the partnership, Character.AI uses Google Cloud’s Tensor Processor Unit (TPU) to train and infer LLM faster and more efficiently. Google Cloud TPUs are purpose-built to accelerate AI training and inference, accelerating the most compute-intensive workloads with over 100 petaflops of performance in a single pod. By leveraging Google Cloud TPU, Character.AI can leverage the reliable, secure, and scalable infrastructure that powers Google Search, YouTube, and other Google services. Character.AI will also employ Google Cloud’s new A3 VMs running on NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs. This combination allows customers to tackle any AI workload with speed and flexibility, giving them a choice between her TPU and GPU to meet their needs.

Character.AI CEO Noam Shazeer said: “As we follow our growth trajectory, working with Google Cloud’s AI technology was a natural choice. became.”

Character.AI currently uses Google Cloud for its core infrastructure and leverages AlloyDB, Google Cloud’s PostgreSQL-compatible database, for increased uptime, speed, and flexibility. Character.AI will soon be deploying Google Cloud Spanner, a highly available and high performance database, and will be able to extend its service to additional regions.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said: “Character.AI’s cutting-edge conversational AI technology is creating entirely new opportunities to transform the way we interact with AI systems. I am excited about.”

Character.AI was founded by Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas, the world’s leading experts in conversational AI. Noam’s previous work is central to his LLM’s current revolution, and Daniel’s work is related to building his NLP and deep learning programs at scale. Combining Character.AI’s expertise with cutting-edge technology from Google Cloud will enable Character.AI to scale this intelligence and deliver it to consumers around the world at scale.

Join a growing community of millions experiencing the value of personalized AI at https://beta.character.ai. For more information on the AI ​​infrastructure behind the Character.ai platform, please visit cloud.google.com/tpu.

Other resources

Get the latest Google Cloud news in our newsroom and blog. Learn more about Google Cloud TPU here.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates the ability of any organization to digitally transform their business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage all of Google’s cutting-edge technology on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in over 200 countries and territories rely on Google Cloud as a trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most important business problems.

About Character.AI

Founded in 2021 by artificial intelligence researchers and former Google engineers Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas, Character.AI is a large-scale language model, deep learning algorithms capable of recognizing, summarizing, translating, predicting, and generating text. is a conversational artificial intelligence platform that uses Other content to provide a personalized artificial intelligence experience for individuals. The platform allows anyone to create and manipulate characters, allowing users to build their own personalized use cases and share them with others. For more information, please visit https://beta.character.ai/.

Source Google Cloud

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/characterai-and-google-cloud-partner-to-build-the-next-generation-of-conversational-ai-301821277.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos