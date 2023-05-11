Adnoc Partners with Baker Hughes to Drive Innovation in Hydrogen Technology





Adnoc and US energy services company Baker Hughes have signed an agreement to accelerate the development and commercialization of green, low-carbon hydrogen and graphene technology solutions to advance sustainable energy in the UAE.

Under the agreement, the state-owned energy company will work with Baker Hughes as a strategic partner to research and pilot the implementation of solutions from its hydrogen portfolio, Adnoc said Wednesday.

The deal was signed at the UAE Climate Tech conference in Abu Dhabi.

Adnoc executive Musabbeh Al Kaabi said graphene’s unique properties make it a promising agent to help decarbonize a variety of hard-to-reduce sectors. Director of Low Carbon Solutions and International Growth Authority.

Across Adnok, we are actively pursuing strategies to accelerate the production and deployment of low-carbon, renewable hydrogen.

In January, Adnok allocated $15 billion to invest in various projects through 2030. This will help accelerate the company’s low-carbon growth strategy.

The energy company will invest in new measures under its policy of clean power, carbon capture and storage, further electrification of operations, energy efficiency and zero regular gas flares.

Adnoc, which is responsible for the bulk of the UAE’s oil and gas production, has invested heavily in natural gas and hydrogen production as it aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. I was.

The United Arab Emirates is investing Dh 600 billion ($163.5 billion) in clean and renewable energy projects over the next 30 years.

Adnoc is already a major producer of hydrogen and ammonia, with over 300,000 tonnes of hydrogen being produced annually at the Ruwais Industrial Complex.

Adnok headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The company has invested heavily in natural gas and hydrogen production.Reuters

Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli says collaboration is essential to support and accelerate the growth of low-carbon energy sources.

Under the terms of the agreement, Adnoc will leverage Baker Hughess’ hydrogen expertise and portfolio to test and develop solutions to produce low-cost green hydrogen and graphene at scale to help decarbonize its business. the statement said.

These include new growth-stage decarbonization technologies Baker Hughes has invested in in graphene, methane pyrolysis, and next-generation electrolysis, he added.

Adnoc signed a deal with Baker Hughes in November to develop technology that will help advance sustainable energy in the UAE.

The collaboration was intended to support the development of proof-of-concept, scale-up and pilots of the technology while exploring the feasibility of deployment across Adnoc’s major projects.

In 2021, Adnocs artificial intelligence unit AIQ worked with Baker Hughes to increase the efficiency of drilling operations.

