Google Photos Adds New ‘Magic Editor’ Feature Powered by Generative AI





Google Photos is expanding its use of AI to help users edit and enhance their photos. The company already leverages AI in tools like the Magic Eraser, which removes distractions, and Photo Unblur’s correction capabilities, but with the introduction of Magic Editor, it’s looking to leverage AI for more complex editing. The new tool combines AI techniques, including generative AI, to edit and re-image photos, Google said.

The company sneaked a new feature at this week’s Google I/O developer conference to show off its capabilities.

Magic Editor also allows users to edit specific parts of a photo (such as the foreground and background), fill in gaps in the photo, and even reposition the subject for a better framed shot.

For example, Google showed off how to use Magic Editor to improve shots of a person standing in front of a waterfall.

A demo of this technology allows users to first remove other people from the background of a photo, then remove the bag strap from the subject’s shoulder for a cleaner look. These types of edits were previously available in Google Photos via Magic Eraser, but the ability to reposition your subject is a new feature. Here, the AI ​​”crops” the subject in the foreground of the photo, allowing the user to reposition the person elsewhere in the photo by dragging and dropping.

This is similar to the image cropping feature that Apple introduced last year with iOS 16. This can also be used to copy a part of an image and paste it into another app or isolate the subject from the rest of the photo to get the subject from the image. Find it in Safari Search or place the subject of your photo in front of the clock on the iOS lock screen.

However, with Google Photos, this feature is meant to help users create better photos.

Another demo showed that Magic Editor’s ability to rearrange objects can be combined with the ability to fill gaps in an image using AI techniques.

In this example, a boy is sitting on a bench with a bunch of balloons, but the bench is off to the left of the photo. Magic Editor allows you to bring the boy and the bench closer to the center of the photo. In the meantime, we use generative AI to create benches and balloons to fill in the rest of the photo. As a finishing touch, lighten the sky behind the photo so it’s a bright blue with white fluffy clouds instead of the original gray cloudy sky.

Filling the sky is similar to what you can do in various other photo editing apps like Lensa and Photoleap by Lightricks. However, in this case, there is no need to download any additional third-party tools, they are included in the user’s main photo organization app.

At least in the demo, the result of editing is a natural-looking, well-composed image that doesn’t necessarily look heavily edited or created by AI.

Google says it will release Magic Editor as an feature later this year, warning that it may not work properly. The company says it uses Google Photos to edit 1.7 billion photos each month, so testing and user feedback will help it improve the feature over time.

However, it’s unclear if Google will eventually charge for this feature or make it exclusive to the Pixel. Magic Editor could become a Google One subscription benefit, like it did with Magic Eraser earlier this year.

The feature will be available on “select” Pixel devices initially, but Google declined to share which phones will receive it first.

The company also said it plans to share more about the AI ​​tech under the hood once the feature’s early access release approaches, but won’t go into details right now.

