DVIDS – News – DAF Senior Leaders Hold Dialogue on Defense Innovations in a Strategic Race





Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall and Air Force Chief of Staff Brown Jr. were among those gathered at the event, named after the late former Secretary of Defense Ash Carter and the trained theoretical physicist. Throughout his 40 years of service in government, he has led change and innovation.

The Air Force and the U.S. Army as a whole are modernizing and refocusing to meet the changing nature of strategic competition and warfare. In his address to the audience, Kendall emphasized that innovation does not happen in isolation, and that the United States, more than ever before, is dependent on technologies developed by its partners and allies.

We have many very smart partners. Also important is the relationship between development and interoperability, says Kendall. We have very valuable partners, very capable partners, and we need to leverage them as much as possible. In terms of technology sharing, we were more forward-thinking than ever, using more foreign technology.

Speakers agreed that modernization efforts require not only collaboration with industry, but the analytical rigor and decisiveness that characterize Carter’s leadership style.

A panel on the future of defense innovation moderated by Ylli Bajraktari, CEO of the Special Competitive Studies Project, Brown and fellow panelists WestExec Advisors co-founder and former Under Secretary of Defense Michele Flournoy discussion. Dr. Eric Schmidt, Chair of SCSP and former CEO of Google. Former US National Security Advisor HR McMaster commented on innovation, change, the need for speed, Carter’s legacy, and the projected role of artificial intelligence in future conflicts.

The phrase Death Valley was used as a metaphor to describe the gap between innovation and adoption. This ensures that no new processes or technologies are implemented or operated.

There are many innovations on one side of the valley, but not many processes that go into producing things and getting them into the hands of service members. is how to start building at scale.

Brown also addressed the Air Force’s implementation of artificial intelligence before calling on the audience to help the Department of Defense and the Air Force understand and take advantage of this and other technological advances.

I think you’ll see AI in your PowerPoint slides more often than not. [described as] It’s the panacea that solves all our problems, and we don’t fully understand it, Brown said.

In his speech, Kendall spoke about his professional relationship and personal friendship with Carter, and how Carter helped mentor him to become a strategic thinker in military building and technological development. explained.

Kendall said he was and still is a friend and someone I have a lot of respect for. When I’m in my current position, one of the things I do with him quite often is ask myself, “What would Ash do?” … thinking about how to move forward, how to cut through bureaucracy, how to move tactically to support strategy, how to achieve big big goals by stacking small things can get you where you want to go. increase.

The Ash Carter Exchange was organized by the Special Competitive Studies Project, a non-partisan, non-profit organization. Its primary mission and objective is to provide analysis and recommendations to strengthen the long-term international competitiveness of the Americas.

Taken on: 05.09.2023 Posted: 05.10.2023

William O'Brien of TSgt

