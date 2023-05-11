Google Cloud Announces New AI Models, Opens Generative AI Studio





Embeddings API: Find new relationships in data and drive sophisticated generative AI applications

Text and image embedding APIs are now available in Vertex AI, enabling developers to create more engaging apps and user experiences. Embeddings convert text and image data into multidimensional numeric vectors that map semantic relationships, can be processed by large models, and are especially useful for long inputs such as text with thousands of tokens.

Embeddings API is now available in Vertex AI. Developers can build powerful semantic search and text classification capabilities, create Q&A chatbots based on organizational data, improve clustering, anomaly detection, sentiment analysis, and more to make apps and users more engaging. Experiences can be created.

The embedding API for text is available in preview, and trusted testers can leverage the API for both text and images.

Get more value out of your underlying model with RLHF

Vertex AI is the first end-to-end machine learning platform among hyperscalers to offer RLHF as a managed service, enabling organizations to cost-effectively maintain model performance over time, making them safer, more accurate, and faster. It helps deploy more useful models to production.

This unique tuning capability allows organizations to incorporate human feedback to train reward models that can be used to fine-tune underlying models. This is especially useful in precision-critical industries such as healthcare, and customer satisfaction-critical industries such as finance and e-commerce, as it ultimately leads to higher customer satisfaction and engagement. You can also more accurately review the model response for biases, toxic components, or other aspects and teach the model to avoid inappropriate outputs.

start building

With the new foundational models available in Vertex AI and an expanded set of tools for customizing and leveraging those models, organizations across all industries and levels of technical expertise are transforming how they build and interact with AI in the cloud. It kept changing.

Codey, Imagen, Embeddings APIs for images, and RLHF are available in Vertex AI through our trusted tester program. Chirp for text, PaLM 2, Embeddings API, and Generative AI Studio are available in preview in Vertex AI for all Google Cloud users. account.

To continue this exciting journey with our customers, learn some of our customer conversations so far, and keep up with the latest AI news from Google and Google Cloud, read The Prompt on Transform with Google Cloud. Be sure to check it out.

