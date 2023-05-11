Maine baseball bat maker hopes innovation will expand his MLB market





The high-tech gadgets on display in front of the Portland Sea Dogs dugout on Wednesday afternoon are second to none. He can scan a baseball bat in four and a half minutes and measure the length, width and weight of the bat.

If Paul Lancisi and Brian Barker get their way, there will be at least 30 remote bat scanners nationwide, one in every Major League Baseball clubhouse and many more in Minor League clubhouses. I guess.

Lancisi, founder of baseball bat maker Dove Tail Bats, and Barker, owner of software developer Newfangled Solutions, demonstrated their products at a press conference at Hadlock Field. The scanner immediately sends the bat specs to his Dove Tail Bats facility in northern Maine. This allows Dove Tail to create a custom bat and send it to the player right away.

Governor Janet Mills also attended the press conference touting the growth of the Maine-based company, Dove Tail Bats at Newfangled Solutions’ Shirley in Livermore Falls, and Sea Dogs infielder Christian who uses Dove Tail bats. I’m with Koss.

Dove Tail began manufacturing bats in 2007. The company’s bat was first used in his league in the majors in 2014, and many members of the Kansas City Royals, including Eric Hosmer, used the Dove Tail bat as the team won his 2015 World Series title. shook Lancisi said the introduction of scanners into the clubhouses of his league majors is the next step in growing his business. He said 25 of his current major leaguers and his 150 minor leaguers are swinging his bat in the dovetail.

How do you get players if you can’t access them? For example, we couldn’t get into the Yankees clubhouse because we didn’t have a Yankees big leaguer. Harrison Vader came in, did a great job in the playoffs late last year (Vader batted .300 with five home runs in his nine games in the playoffs last season), signed us, and the clubhouse. is now accessible.

Vader’s recommendation allowed Dub Tale Butts to sign Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton. Among his other major league players using Dove Tail bats are New York, whose Mets first baseman Pete Alonso hit his rookie-record 53 home runs in 2019, Mets infielder Jeff McNeil, Houston Astros outfielder Jake Myers.

A custom bat costs about $200. On his website for Dove Tail Bats, bats in the company’s signature model series featuring Alonso and McNeil’s signatures range in price from $195 to $429.95. Bats in the company’s Pro Select line are priced at $199.95.

Koss, who is currently in his second season with the Sea Dogs, started using the dovetail bat this season after trying out the dovetails used by two of his teammates, Will Dalton and Nick Northcutt, last season. said he liked that the Dove Tail maple and birch bats were stiffer than traditional ash bats. And now that he’s using the bat, Dovetail has noticed a trampoline effect, the speed at which the batted ball leaves the bat.

I don’t often break the bat. Koss, who has one home run in 24 games this season and he has three, said he gets contact when he’s not in the middle of the barrel. These bats are a little more successful than others.

The technology used in the new scanner was developed by Newfangled Solutions. Dove Tail Bats has been using similar scanning technology since 2015, but requires transporting bats to the facility.

Rather than shipping bats to Shirley, Piscatakis County, Koss said he likes the idea of ​​being able to scan his own bats in the clubhouse and get them into the hands of bat makers right away.

Lancisi used Koss as an example of a player who would benefit from the new scanner. When Ranchici visited his Boston Red Sox spring training camp in Fort Myers, Florida, Kos was with his wife, who gave birth to his first child. The clubhouse attendant gave Ransisi his one of Cos’ bats and instructed him to make Dub his tail his bat to its exact specifications.

Using the new remote scanner will speed up the whole process, allowing players to hit balls faster, Lancisi said.

How cool would it be if you could put it in the scanner, give the bat back to the kid, and say OK to the file there. Bat will be here tomorrow,” Rancisi said.

Newfangled Solutions is developing similar technology for companies around the world, from cutting cruise ship rugs to cutting baseball bats, Barker said. According to Barker, it took Newfangled Solutions about three weeks to design his software and build the scanner. The price of the scanner is still unknown.

It is unknown at this time because the design has not been improved. The original design was a bat scanner mounted on his lathe with control software. It’s a bat-cutting machine there, Barker said. He develops a prototype for scanning at the club. The second step is the design of the final product. Then enter the cost reduction phase.

Lancisi also declined to comment on the price of the scanner.

It’s a pilot program. I wanted to see how it works. It works amazingly well. The scan is coming out perfectly. The problem now is they have to scale it up and see what the cost will be, he said.

The scanner will also allow players to request bat adjustments, Lancisi said.

Players experience slump and always blame the bat. A player can pick up a bat and say they really want a Christian knob, but they want a barrel. Scan the bat. You can take off the knobs and put on the Christians already on file, Rancisi said.

