What’s new on Google Play





Posted by Alex Musil – Senior Director of Engineering and Product, Google Play

Over the past year, our team has built exciting new features and made big changes to help you succeed. These updates focus on:

The best partner to help you grow your audience across the lifecycle of your business, the best platform to help you monetize your users effectively at scale, and the most secure way to publish and distribute your efforts on Android. It’s a place where you can

Watch the video for more details. Read on for the highlights.

Enhanced store listings designed to drive growth

Acquiring users is the foundation of your app business, and it all starts with your store listing. These updates help us create better and more personalized content to drive an audience growth.

Last year, all titles were able to create at least 50 custom store listings. Now, in addition to tailoring to country and pre-registration status, you can also customize lists for inactive users to highlight why your app or game should be given another chance. In the near future, we will be releasing custom store listings for ad groups in Google Ads app campaigns. This allows you to create a more seamless user experience from Google Ads to Google Play by serving custom listings to users who come from specific AdMob and YouTube ads. All of these new tools mean managing more listings. That’s why we’re launching Store Listing Groups to streamline the process. You can now design for different audiences by simply creating a base list and overriding specific elements. Create a basic listing as your primary template and use store listing groups to modify various audience elements. To help you connect with people in their native language, he released a new machine translation model for 10 languages ​​from Google Translate on the Play Console. Translate your app and store listing for free in minutes.

AI-powered features that highlight the best parts of your app

Bringing the benefits of AI to Google Play, making it easier for you and your users to get things done. From helping showcase your app or game in the best possible light, to helping users discover titles, these AI-powered features make highlighting the best experiences in your app a breeze. help you to

Starting today, you can use Google’s generative AI technology to create your store listing in English. This is an feature to help you draft content with less effort. Just open AI Helper, fill in a few prompts like audience and key theme, and it will generate a draft that you can edit, discard, or use. You always have full control over what you send and publish. Create an AI-generated store listing with a few prompts To help users understand what’s special about his apps and games at a glance, he publishes review summaries powered by Google’s generative AI technology. increase. It will begin with an experiment in English and expand later this year.Review summaries let you see at a glance what users are saying about your app or game New opportunities to drive user discovery

Google Play can also help you grow your audience by partnering to promote important events, new content, or compelling offers. Use promotional content to let us know when these occur. That way, you can amplify your growth. Nearly 25,000 apps and games already have access to promotional content. We plan to roll out more titles later this year.

We are launching multiple new dedicated high-traffic surfaces to showcase our most exciting content via Play notifications and more. Participating games saw a median 20% lift in wins and reclaims across stores. This is driven by his over 60% increase from organic Explore traffic. Showcasing the Most Exciting Content on the New Play Surface To enhance how and where promotional content appears on Play, we’re updating our reporting so you can track and optimize your event’s direct performance. Play Console[プロモーション コンテンツのパフォーマンス レポート]Please check with

To take advantage of these new growth opportunities, your apps and games must be of high quality and provide the great experience users expect. This is so important that we are sharing more insights into how we think about quality and how we can improve our tools to help you reach these goals.

Today, we announced an integrated framework for app and game quality. This framework describes how to assess quality in various aspects of promotions and features. For more information, check out this article and the I/O session What great quality looks like in Play.Better monetization capabilities

We’re also rolling out new features that will help you generate revenue more effectively by leveraging Play’s reach, expertise, and technology.

You will soon be able to run in-app product price tests within the Play Console. Experiment with different pricing across the market to identify times when you may be lowering sale prices or undervaluing in-app items. Find the right price for your in-app product using the Play Console’s experimentation tools. Also coming soon is a new type of promotional content called “Featured Items” that allows you to sell your in-app items directly on Play. Feature specific in-app items or offer discounts in different countries to excite users and increase conversions. List your in-app products in your store listing and nominate them for further promotion across the Play surface. We’ve also made new updates to your subscriptions to help you expand your reach, increase conversions, and improve retention. This year, we launched multiple pricing per billing cycle, so we can offer a variety of auto-renewing and prepaid plan pricing as needed, such as offering recurring discounts to our “VIP” users. Our commerce platform improves access to buyers with new payment methods, explores expanded billing options through user-chosen billing pilots, and will drive over $2 billion in fraudulent and abusive transactions by 2022 We continue to evolve by investing in a secure buying experience that prevents harassment.

Check out our Making Money with Play Commerce session to learn more.

Finally, we are also working to increase the effectiveness of the marketing-to-sales funnel.

Last year we launched a Play Console page dedicated to deep linking. This page flags broken deep links and provides contextual guidance on how to fix them. Coming soon, we will be making it easier to streamline your web-to-app mapping with a convenient way to see your top website URLs and their deep link status. Adds an easy way to compare app and web experiences side-by-side for a given URL to help validate deep links.

For more information, see the deep link talk Optimize your app experience with deep linking.

Enhanced privacy and security protections for developers and users

Protecting our users and work is critical to the success of our ecosystem, so we’ve continued to enhance protections across our platform and rolled out more tools to help protect your apps.

Google Play Protect scans billions of apps daily on billions of Android devices to protect you from threats like malware and unwanted software. Last year, Google blocked 1.4 million policies-violating apps from entering Google Play. With the Play Integrity API, you can ensure that user actions and server his requests are coming from the unmodified version of your app running on your genuine Android device. We are rolling out a new beta integration option that makes Play Integrity API decisions 10x faster. Launched status.play.google.com. This allows you to monitor the status of the Play Integrity API service and receive notifications when problems occur. We’re also expanding access to Automatic Integrity Protection for your apps and games, so you can apply tamper-proof and anti-piracy protection with “one click” without the need to integrate APIs into your backend servers. Developers using these products see an average 80% reduction in abuse. Finally, we’re building new tools to help keep users away from broken versions of apps by prompting them to update. First, if an app crashes in the foreground and a more stable version is available, it triggers an auto-update prompt for the crashed app. Then you can prompt users of a specific app version to update. No pre-integration required and will be available for all apps built with app bundles in the coming months.

We also continue to improve Google Play and the Play Console to provide our users with a safe and reliable experience.

Last year we launched a data safety section explaining what data an app may collect or share and why. Since its release, millions of users rely on this feature every day, making it an important way for users to assess the safety of an app before installing it.

We are now enhancing this functionality with new data deletion options inside and outside the app and policy requirements to build trust and give users more control. There is also an option to give users the option to request that they clean up their account and delete data such as activity history, images and videos, rather than the entire account.

A redesigned app content page highlights outstanding tasks and helps you quickly identify what you need to do to stay compliant. You’ll soon see upcoming filing requirements and deadlines, giving you more time to plan.

Finally, we’ve rebuilt the Play Console app to meet the needs of modern developers. The new app is more customized so you can tune your home page with the metrics you care about most, and integrate Inbox to keep you up to date with important messages from Google Play. Join the open beta and let us know what you think.

We understand how exciting and difficult building and running a mobile business can be, and our team builds the tools and opportunities you need to succeed across the app lifecycle. I am dedicated to it. Please continue to give us your feedback as we work together to build the future of Google Play.

