New Google AI product to compete with Amazon and Microsoft

At the Google I/O conference on May 10 at the headquarters in Mountain View, Calif., Google CEO Sundar Pichai called on developers, partners, regulators, and the stock market to has done its best to ensure that the giant of Be bold and responsible in your use of generative AI.

A bad February demo pushed the company’s market value to $100 billion, but Google said Wednesday after showing a well-thought-out response to Microsoft’s early gains in the AI ​​war against ChatGPT maker OpenAI. finished with a high rating.

The seven-year journey as an AI-first company has come to an exciting inflection point, Pichai said, highlighting features rolling out across its product roadmap. With 15 products each serving more than 500 million people a year, including Search, Gmail, Android, Chrome, YouTube, and Drive, and 6 products each serving more than 2 billion people, Google is putting AI to work. He said he was trying to make it useful for everyone.

Notable new AI products and features include:

What looks like a direct challenge to Amazon is when Search gets an AI-powered snapshot section, showing detailed summaries of options, prices, and reviews, making it suitable for a five-mile hilly commute. is to respond to shopping prompts such as What bike do you have? Gmail now has a Help Me Write tool that lets you compose different replies to your emails. These include formal and elaborate styles, short and sweet styles, and Im Feeling Lucky for those who don’t know how to reply. It builds on the 2017 release of the Smart Reply tool, which provides quick responses to emails, and the later Smart Compose tool, which provides writing suggestions based on user input. The Help Me Write tool has been available to Trusted Testers in both Gmail and Docs since March. Maps gets an immersive view of the route and expands on features introduced at last year’s Google I/O, allowing users to zoom in to see points of interest, weather conditions, air quality and traffic conditions. It offers beautiful views of cycling, walking and driving routes. It will land in 15 cities by the end of the year, including New York, San Francisco, Tokyo and London. Photos is based on a Magic Eraser that gets you a Magic Editor that allows you to fill in the blanks of what’s cropped in your photo, and a Magic Eraser that allows you to delete items. His one of Google’s first native AI products, Photos, was introduced in 2015 and uses machine learning to find people and things, such as sunsets, in photos. Magic Editor will be released later this year.

Generative AI fills the cutoff balloon with Google’s new Magic Editor feature

Catching up with Google ChatGPT, Bard can code with quotes, Snippets can now be debugged and explained. , Matlab, PHP, Python, R, Ruby, Rust, SQL, and Swift leverage PaLM 2, Google’s latest large-scale language model. And soon the chatbot will be able to export responses to Maps, Docs, Sheets and other of his Google products. It’s not clear if Bard will provide a link with his answer. Weirdly, the link didn’t appear in the keynote demo, and in a conversation he had with Bard in April, the chatbot told him that if he wanted a link, he’d have to Google it. That was it. Over the coming months, Bard will partner with Spotify, Instacart, Walmart, Zillow, Redfin, Khan Academy, ZipRecruiter, Indeed, TripAdvisor, OpenTable, Kayak, Uber Eats, Data Commons, Wolfram, FiscalNote, Replit and many more. It’s a schedule. His AI art at Adobe His Firefly, his generator. Duet AI for Workspace is an always-on AI collaborator tool that proactively delivers his Sidekick for prompts, speaker notes for slides, and text-to-image generation that can create both illustrations and photorealistic images. will appear later this year with Duet AI for Cloud is releasing his three Vertex AI models for enterprise clients. Imagen for image generation, Codey for coding, and Chirp for speech-to-text recognition. Companies currently using this model include Uber, Wendys, Deutsche Bank, Replit, Orange, and Canva. Canva has a Magic Video feature in its pipeline to put together stories from uploaded media. Wendys piloted its AI-powered drive-thru in Columbus, Ohio in June, according to CNBC, and as Wendys CEO Todd Penegor explained in a keynote video testimony, Gen Z. We plan to introduce a chatbot that can understand orders. Duet AI also offers enterprise search similar to the one offered by Sequoia-backed unicorn startup Glean, founded by ex-Google engineer Arvind Jain. Most interesting is an AI notebook codenamed Project Tailwind in development at Drive. This allows you to drop source material into folders and integrate it into study guides, earnings reports, news articles, and even legal documents. To preview, sign up at g.co/labs.Of course, with all this AI-generated media, users will need help figuring out what’s real and what’s fake, so search[この画像について]The tool will start showing you the provenance as to when the image was first seen and where else. seen online. Also, when Google rolls out image generation capabilities, media will be tagged with metadata that reveals that the image was generated by AI. Additionally, Google is working to digitally watermark the images it creates.

Google plans to tag AI-generated images with the metadata “AI-generated at Google.”

Google

