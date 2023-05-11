Samsungs 2023 TV Lineup Unleashes Wow Factor, Early Orders Available in South Africa Samsung Newsroom





The 2023 lineup offers a premium viewing experience with superior image quality, advanced features and the latest SmartThings updates

At the Unbox & Discover 2023 event, Samsung Electronics unveiled its 2023 lineup of Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED, Samsung OLED, and sound devices and monitors, expanding its presence in premium viewing, gaming experiences, smart connectivity, and sustainability initiatives. Introduced the latest innovations. Under the tagline “Better than ever,” Samsung’s 2023 lineup is set to impress consumers.

So far, Samsung has launched a flagship TV lineup in several countries around the world. Samsung is now ready to launch these TVs in the South African market, and the company has just started taking initial orders in the country. and take advantage of store vouchers up to R15000 plus Freestyle smart projector package including carry case and battery base, plus signature service. This offer is redeemable in-store, may vary by participation model and is valid from 21 April to 4 June 2023 (Ts & Cs apply). [1].

This year’s lineup delivers the impeccable picture and sound that consumers have come to expect from Samsung screens, while enhancing the user experience by seamlessly integrating complex technology into people’s lives more intuitively. The focus is on letting

“At Samsung, we understand that technology should empower and enhance people’s lives, not complicate them,” said Mike Van Lier, vice president of consumer electronics at Samsung Electronics. I’m here. By choosing Samsung, consumers can expect to experience an unparalleled level of wow factor while participating in green practices for a sustainable future.

One choice for premium screens: Neo QLED 8K and Samsung OLED

At Unbox & Discover 2023, Samsung unveiled products and features designed to deliver a revolutionary 8K experience. The QN900C sits at the top of Samsung’s premium Neo QLED 8K lineup and is a standout model in the premium TV category. With breakthrough technologies like Auto HDR Remastering and his 8K AI upscaling, his QN900C has impressed industry experts and reviewers alike.

From true-to-life picture quality to immersive audio, Samsung sets the bar again with Neo QLED 8K. Samsung offers his 85 & 75 QN900C models in its Neo QLED 8K lineup, offering perfect color reproduction and realistic levels of detail on a scale that delivers a true cinematic experience. It offers upgraded sound with Dolby Atmos and Q-Symphony 3.0 to further envelop your audience in every scene.

Additionally, Samsung spoke about its efforts to expand its 8K ecosystem by working closely with various partners, including the 8K Association. Together, Samsung is introducing ways to enjoy native 8K content like never before.

Samsung also highlighted its 2023 Samsung OLED lineup. It offers perfect color accuracy through Neural Quantum Processor 4Ks perceptual color mapping that makes Samsung OLED the world’s first Pantone validated HDR OLED. 2[1]

In fact, Samsung OLED boasts true blacks and stunningly natural images with perfect contrast and color rendition. The S95C features Samsung’s signature Infinity One design, and his LaserSlim design on the S90C model adds a touch of sleek metallic finish.

2 Gaming TV puts gaming at the forefront

Premium screens such as Neo QLED 8K to OLED can not only bring your video and photo content to life in ultra-high definition, but also take your gaming and other screen experiences to a whole new level. Gaming on Neo QLED 8K offers a unique level of immersive gameplay, from big screens to high-performance graphics cards that support 8K resolution at high speeds.

3 Solutions for a Tailored Life: 5 Foundations of SmartThings

Samsung emphasizes its commitment to calm technology and innovation, providing consumers with the latest technologies that make life better. In particular, the company introduced his five core foundations of SmartThings. This is intended to increase convenience in setting up Smart His Home.

Instant Connect: With SmartThings, users can easily connect their devices in one step, making it easier to enjoy the synergy created by Samsung devices. Auto-connect: SmartThings automatically connects devices like TVs and smartphones with other Samsung devices like air conditioners, dryers, refrigerators, and washing machines without manual configuration. Hub Everywhere: IoT Hub is built into various Samsung products, including Samsung Smart TVs, making it easy to set up IoT. Broad Compatibility: Beyond just the Samsung ecosystem, SmartThings enables devices from all brands to work together seamlessly thanks to the Home Connectivity Alliance and MATTER, the international IoT communication standard. Security: The new CC EAL 6+ certified Samsung Knox Vault hardware chip encrypts all information from connected devices, ensuring the highest level of security and giving users peace of mind.

Understanding that consumers have a diverse technology ecosystem in their homes, Samsung helped form the Home Connectivity Alliance, allowing all users to make their favorite devices work together, regardless of brand. Also in the name of true connectivity, Samsung is paving the way for smarter homes by supporting MATTER, his international IoT communication standard involving more than 220 global companies. .

Thanks to this collaborative thinking and these five foundations, users can build a network of connected devices to make their homes smarter and their lives easier.

4 People and Planet Centered: Everyday Sustainability and Lermino

Samsung is committed to making life easier and better for its users by providing innovative sober technology and environmentally conscious practices. At every stage of the product lifecycle, from product sourcing to production, distribution, use and recycling, Samsung puts sustainability first, leveraging a range of technologies to create sustainable products and future-proof our products. Contributing to building a healthier planet for generations.

Samsung is leading the way with three innovative approaches to sustainability. Converting CO2 into recycled materials, using less material, and upcycling products and packaging. Samsung’s 2023 TVs, monitors, and remotes use recycled resin made with at least 50% recycled materials.[2] Additionally, Samsung has gone to great lengths to provide sustainable packaging, from the box to all the packaging inside. Samsung has also developed an AI Energy Mode that allows users to monitor their energy consumption and usage patterns and control themselves. The AI ​​Energy Mode feature analyzes the content playing on your screen to reduce power consumption without distracting you from the content. Samsung’s 3rd generation SolarCell Remote uses less material and is more compact. And with no license required, any manufacturer can join Samsung in its journey to make the world a greener place.

Samsung also underscores its commitment to providing a better and more comprehensive viewing experience for everyone with its latest Relumino mode. Relumino mode is designed to make viewing content easier for people with visual impairments and has won a 2023 CES Innovation Award.[3]

By choosing Samsung, users can enjoy cutting-edge technology while participating in sustainable and inclusive practices that align with core ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) values.

For more information on this year’s TV and monitor lineup, please visit https://www.samsung.com/za.

Samsung proudly supports Busan’s bid for the 2030 World Expo.

1Terms and Conditions: Benefits may vary based on participation model. 2 Pantone is the global authority on color, providing a standardized system trusted by more than 10 million of his designers and producers worldwide. 3 Resin contains at least 50% recycled content. (Environmental Claim Validation Procedure, UL 2809 5th Edition) 4 Relumino mode applies to TV models QN80C, QN90C, QN800C, QN900C and works only with sources provided via DTV and HDMI.

