Updates across mobile, web, AI and cloud — Google for Developers Blog





Posted by Jeanine Banks, Vice President and General Manager, Developer X, Head of Developer Relations

Thank you for the wonderful Google I/O. We continue to make deep investments across AI, mobile, web and cloud to make your life easier as a developer. Today you’ve seen many ways to improve your products with generative AI. We look forward to seeing what these tools open up for you and what you build. From simplifying end-to-end workflows to increasing productivity, read the important announcements below.

Google I/O 2023 Developer Keynote AI in 5 Minutes

Empowering everyone to build AI-powered products in the most productive and responsible way.

Palm APIs and MakerSuite

Access Google’s state-of-the-art large-scale language models through the PaLM API to build generative AI applications. Use MakerSuite to quickly create prompts and prototypes directly in your browser. No machine learning expertise or coding required.

Firebase AI Extensions

Developers can now access the PaLM API using Firebase Extensions. New chatbots with PaLM API extensions allow you to add chat interfaces for continuous dialogue, text summaries, and more.

MediaPipe Studio and Solutions

MediaPipe is an open-source, cross-platform framework for building machine learning solutions on mobile, desktop, and web. You can use MediaPipe Studio to try nine new solutions, including face landmarks that run locally in your browser on your device.

Enrich your end-to-end experience with a diverse set of tools across your workflow, from datasets and pre-trained models with Kaggle to easy-to-use modular libraries for computer vision and natural language processing with KerasCV and KerasNLP I am proud of what I can do. Tools for your entire workflow.mobile

Boost productivity with the power of AI, build for a multi-device world, and do modern Android development faster.

studio bot

Boost your productivity with the introduction of Studio Bot, an AI-powered conversational experience in Android Studio. This is an early experiment to help you write and debug your code, and to answer your Android development questions.

Works great on Android foldables and tablets

Two new Android devices have arrived from Pixel. With the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet, Google and partners are all on the big screen. It’s a great time to invest in improved tools and guidance, including new Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet emulator configurations in Android Studio Hedgehog Canary 3, extensive Material Design updates, and inspiration for games and creativity apps.

Wear OS: watch faces, Wear OS 4, tile animations

With Wear OS active devices growing fivefold since the launch of Wear OS 3, there’s even more reason to build the perfect app experience for your wrist. To help you along the way, we announced a new watch face format. It’s a new declarative XML format built in partnership with Samsung to help bring your brilliant ideas to the watch face market.

Modern Android development

Several updates to Jetpack Compose make it easier to build rich UIs on more surfaces, including Compose for TV in alpha and screen widgets with Glance currently in beta. Meanwhile, new features in Android Studio help you stay productive, including the addition of App Quality Insights.

Flutter 3.10

Take advantage of impellers to enhance graphics performance. The latest version of Flutter now includes a JNI bridge to Jetpack libraries written in Kotlin. This allows you to call the new Jetpack library directly from Dart without the need for external plugins.

geospatial creator

Easily design and publish AR content with the new Geospatial Creator, powered by ARCore and 3D maps from Google Maps Platform. Geospatial Creator is available in Unity or Adobe Aero.

web

Experience a stronger and more open web. Now even easier and AI-enabled.

WebAssembly (aka WASM) – support for managed memory languages

WASM now supports Kotlin and Dart. This extends the benefits of reusing existing code while reaching new customers on his web with native performance to Android and Flutter developers.

WebGPU

This newly available API unlocks the power of GPU hardware to make the web AI-enabled. Access computing power on your device to build AI capabilities that save you money, increase speed, and protect your privacy.

Web framework support Chrome DevTools has improved debugging for various frameworks. Firebase Hosting is expanding support to Nuxt, Flutter, and more. Angular v16 has improvements in server-side rendering, hydration, signals, and more. Finally, Flutter 3.10 improves web app load times and integrates with existing web components.Base line

Together with W3C browser vendors and framework providers, we introduced Baseline, a stable and predictable view of the web. Baseline captures the evergreen cross-browser feature set and is updated annually.

cloud

New generative AI cloud capabilities empower developers of all skill levels to build enterprise-ready applications.

Duet AI

Duet AI is a new interface powered by generative AI that acts as an expert pair of programmers to provide assistance within cloud workstations, cloud consoles and chat. You can also call Google-trained models and custom code models trained directly in your code.

Vertex AI

With Vertex AI, you can tune, customize, and deploy underlying models with simple prompts without ML expertise. You now have access to underlying models such as Imagen 2, the underlying text-to-image model, with enterprise-level security and governance controls.

Text embedding API

This new API endpoint enables developers to build recommendation engines, classifiers, question answering systems, similarity matching, and other advanced applications based on semantic understanding of text and images.

Add workspace

Google Workspace’s new Chat API helps you build apps that provide link previews and allow users to create or update records. The app will be generally available in the coming weeks. Also, a new Google Meet API and two new SDKs, coming to preview this summer, will enable Google Meet and its data capabilities in your apps.

and it’s rap

These are just a few of the many new tools and technologies we announced today to make it easier for developers to harness the power of AI and create applications for a variety of form factors and platforms. is. We’re not done yet. Visit the Google I/O website to find over 200 sessions and other learning materials, and connect with his Googlers and other developers on the I/O Adventure Chat.

We are also excited to host four Google I/O Connect events. The event brings together Google experts and developers for hands-on demos, codelabs, office hours, and more. Plus, you can attend over 250 I/O Extended meetups around the world over the next few months. We can’t wait to see what you guys build next!

