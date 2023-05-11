The engine of economic dynamism or the wolf in sheep’s clothing?





Regional innovation hubs are all the rage these days. But will they drive growth?

Getty

Regional innovation hubs are one of the latest trends in American industrial policy. On the surface, it sounds like a plausible way for governments to strategically encourage the development of certain key sectors and industries, conjuring up images of tiny Silicon Valleys sprouting up across the United States. In reality, they could do more to waste scarce taxpayer dollars and give certain stakeholders unfair privileges.

The Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) Act of 2022 allocated $500 million to the US Economic Development Agency to promote technology hubs in these regions. This year, the agency will begin accepting proposals on how the funds will be distributed. Proposals come from various “consortia” that include everything from state governments to private companies to trade unions representing particular regions.

The idea of ​​replicating Silicon Valley’s successes in different parts of the country may seem appealing, but the history of government-led efforts to spur economic growth in troubled regions has often fallen short of expectations. For example, the Appalachian Regional Commission, established in the 1960s to promote economic development in the region, has struggled to generate sustainable economic growth and reduce poverty. Most recently, his 2010 federal program to help small businesses, the State Small Business Credit Initiative, got off to a rocky start when an audit revealed millions of dollars in mismanagement of funds.

The underlying problem is that bureaucrats often lack the incentives and information to identify viable candidates for innovation. Such initiatives can also be hijacked by special interest groups seeking government subsidies, thereby undermining the original purpose of the funds and leading to wasted spending.

There are examples of governments successfully promoting innovation. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) played a key role in the early days of the Internet, and Operation Warp Speed ​​under Trump was essential to the rapid development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

But there are important caveats associated with these government success stories as well. Those who risk loss are not the ones who benefit from unexpected success. Losses are socialized, i.e. covered by taxpayers, but profits are privatized. Elon Musk’s SpaceX makes a good amount of money from government contracts, but even if SpaceX pays taxes and consumers one day benefit from trips to Mars, SpaceX’s profits will go to private investors. pocket, taxpayers bear most of the upfront risk.

Another immediate concern is the potential for innovation hubs to be misused to advance unrelated political issues such as immigration policy or racial equality. These issues may be important, but conflating them with industrial policy can introduce unnecessary controversy, dilute the initiative’s effectiveness, and derail the whole effort.

Regional innovation hubs are most likely to survive if leaders separate political issues from funding decisions, thereby increasing the likelihood that innovation initiatives will remain true to their core mission. Moreover, taxpayers bearing the brunt of risk should have a stake in the potential rewards of risky innovation efforts by receiving a share of the profits if the venture succeeds. If you follow these principles, you have at least some chance of success. If not, expect more government boondoggles benefiting a few politically connected people at the expense of many.

