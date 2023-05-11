Google updates Find My Device network with new feature to warn about unknown AirTags





On the heels of last week’s joint announcement that Apple and Google would work together on a new safety and specification for Bluetooth trackers, Google today made a series of improvements to its own Find My Device network that will allow unknown trackers to connect with you. Announced advance warning about moving together. Support for Apple’s AirTag and more.

The news, detailed today at Google’s I/O developer conference, follows Apple and Google’s recently announced industry-wide initiative to draft a specification to warn users in case of unwanted tracking from Bluetooth devices. follows the plan to lead the

The larger goal of both companies is to make these alerts work the same across platforms, making their respective user bases safer and more secure. Stalking can also infiltrate Android devices.

Building on that announcement today, Google notes that users will soon be automatically notified with an unknown tracker alert if their phone detects an unknown tracker traveling with them. increase.

Coming later this summer, the feature works with Bluetooth trackers, including Apple AirTags, and all other trackers that are already compatible with Google’s Find My Device network.

Additionally, Google is updating the Find My Device experience to make it easier to find your device by ringing your phone or showing your device’s location on a map. Even if the device is offline.

This, too, is coming later this summer, along with new support for audio devices such as Bluetooth trackers from Tile, Chipolo and Pebblebee, and Pixel Buds and headphones from Sony and JBL.

Draft-spec technology for trackers proposed by Apple and Google is likely to make its way into Android devices ahead of a product release due by the end of the year, the companies have previously said.

Their draft was submitted as an Internet-Draft through the standards development organization, the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). Other stakeholders were invited to review and comment over the coming months.

According to Apple and Google, other tracker makers such as Samsung, Tile, Chipolo, eufy Security and Pebblebee have also expressed interest in their draft.

