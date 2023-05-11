Florida Techs Center for Aeronautics and Innovation Opens New Gravity Offset Facility





Tools for testing spacesuits and other technologies at the International Space Science Institute Capable of mimicking different levels of gravity from the moon to Mars to zero, serving as a powerful tool for testing and evaluating a variety of technologies A new lab opened in the Florida Technical Center for Aviation Technology and Innovation. (Florida Tech Image)

BREVARD COUNTY MELBOURNE, FLORIDA A new lab capable of mimicking different levels of gravity from the moon to Mars to zero and serving as a powerful tool for testing and evaluating a wide range of technologies will open at Florida Tech’s Aviation and Innovation Center opened in

The Gravity Offset Lab, developed by the International Space Science Institute, uses electromechanical means to simulate reduced gravity levels along a 24-foot-long translational path.

A simulated lunar regolith bed was installed for the first test in mid-April.

The new facility is one of several powerful tools to help evaluate spacesuits and other technologies, said IIAS executive director Jason Reimuller.

There are still high-altitude chamber tests and microgravity tests, but many other tests can be done in gravity offset laboratories, and these tests can be done throughout the day at relatively low cost.

And unlike parabolic aircraft or underwater testing, support personnel are in a 1G lab environment.

The lab provides these different gravitational environments with the help of sensors that read hundreds of times per second the force exerted by the force under test, which the system motors can constantly adjust.

This system is called gravitational offset because it refers to how the motor compensates for the subject’s weight. A separate electromechanical system allows movement of the subject along the test bed.

Similar to NASA’s Active Response Gravity Offload System, the new lab was built to evaluate a variety of technologies in low-gravity environments, including spacesuits in both lunar gravity and zero-G.

Preliminary testing of the new system included prototype spacesuits provided to IIAS by Final Frontier Design, which was acquired by Paragon Space Development Corporation in 2022, for further development of spacesuit technology under the Axiom contract with NASA. used.

Apart from the technical evaluation of spacesuits, various evaluations of human performance were conducted, including a comparative evaluation of 3D printed tools designed for operation in space or on the moon.

Additionally, the effectiveness of several methods to enhance mobility on the Moon was tested.

The initial investigative team consisted of Shawna Pandya of Edmonton, Alberta. Heidi Hammerstein of Cordell, Georgia. Brian Posey of Rock Hill, South Carolina. John Michael Espinosa of League City, Texas. Mac Village, York, Pennsylvania. Alexander Garcia, Miami, Florida. David Guajardo of Mexico City. Dara Dotts in San Francisco, CA. He Guadalupe Gastellum of New York, New York. and Ken Arnandez of Melbourne Beach.

The addition of this new facility is a welcome addition to Reimuller and IIAS. In addition to the Florida Tech facility, the organization also has synergistic facilities such as the Exit Laboratory and Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory in Groton, Connecticut, and a Canadian outpost in Ottawa focused on parabolic flight and microgravity science. He said it has a network of campuses. .

IIAS has several research areas that make use of these operations, including astronomy, upper atmospheric sciences, biospace engineering, and human factors and performance.

Here at Florida Tech, Reimuller says we have a long-term vision to create opportunities and facilities that help bring together aeronautics, medicine and engineering to enable cutting-edge research in space-related fields. said.

Gravity offset function is available for industrial use. Please contact the IIAS (astronauticsinstitute.org) for more information regarding facility function and use.

