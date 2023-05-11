Google Pixel 7a with Tensor G2 SoC, 64-megapixel camera launches in India: price, specs





The Google Pixel 7a was launched as part of Google’s product presentation that kicked off the I/O 2023 developer event. The handset 7a launched alongside other of his Pixel products, including his new foldable Pixel Fold and Pixel tablet. The Pixel 7a continues Google’s more affordable lineup of A-series smartphones, but with some big upgrades. It has a new design inspired by the premium Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, new processors, cameras, wireless charging and more.

Google Pixel 7a price, availability in India

Pixel 7a will be available in India with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The smartphone is priced at Rs.43,999 and from May 11th he will be available on Flipkart. As part of his offer to launch, buyers can get an immediate discount of his Rs. 4,000 yen when you buy a phone using HDFC Bank card. This brings the price down to Rs. 39,999. The Pixel 7a is available in three finishes: Charcoal, Snow and Sea.

Google Pixel 7a specs

The Google Pixel 7a offers a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This is a first for the Pixel A series, as older phones always used the standard 60Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen and supports HDR. The phone’s fingerprint scanner is built into the display.

Google has upgraded the Pixel 7a’s processor to the latest Tensor G2 SoC. This is also present in the company’s premium Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. Also featuring a Titan M2 security coprocessor, the processor comes with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Communication standards include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, and NFC, with support for the usual Global Positioning Systems. At the bottom is a USB Type-C (3.2 Gen 2) port.

Google Pixel 7a 3 finishes Photo Credit: Google

The phone comes with a 4,385mAh battery, which is smaller than the Pixel 6a’s, and doesn’t come with a charger in the box. However, Google is the first to include wireless charging in his Pixel 7a, supporting the Qi charging standard.

When it comes to optics, the phone’s camera has been significantly upgraded over previous models. The Pixel 7a offers a 64-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS). The ultra-wide-angle camera has also been upgraded to a 13MP sensor, and the selfie camera has also been upgraded to a 13MP sensor. The body size is 152mm x 72.9mm x 9mm, and the weight is 193.5g.

The phone offers the Google Pixel software experience on Android 13, and thanks to the updated Tensor G2 SoC, camera features like faster nightscape and long exposure modes are also brought to the Pixel 7a.

