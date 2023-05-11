Google reveals text-to-music AI





Google today released MusicLM, a new AI tool that can convert text descriptions into music. Available in the AI ​​Test Kitchen app for web, Android, or iOS, MusicLM allows users to enter prompts such as ‘soulful jazz for a dinner party’ or ‘create hypnotic industrial techno sounds’ and Several versions of the song on the tool.

Users can specify an instrument such as ‘electronic’ or ‘classical’, as well as a ‘vibe, mood or emotion’ to aim for when refining a MusicLM-generated work.

When Google previewed MusicLM in an academic paper in January, it said it had “no immediate plans” to release it. The co-authors of this paper noted the many ethical challenges posed by systems like MusicLM. This includes the tendency to incorporate copyrighted material from training data into generated songs.

But in the intervening months, Google worked with musicians to hold workshops, [the] Technology can power the creative process. ” One of the achievements? AI Test Kitchen’s version of MusicLM does not generate music with specific artists or vocals.

In any case, I doubt that the broader problem of generative music will be easily resolved.

In 2020, Jay-Z’s record label sued YouTube channel Vocal Synthesis for using AI to create Jay-Z covers of songs like “We Didnt Start the Fire” by Billy Joels. has filed a warning. After initially removing the video, YouTube put it back and found the removal request to be “incomplete.”

But deepfakedmusic still rests on ambiguous legal grounds.

Homemade tracks that use generative AI to evoke familiar sounds that can be disguised as real, or at least close enough, are going viral. Music labels have swiftly flagged her streaming partners, citing intellectual property concerns. And in contrast to Jay-Z’s case, they generally win. After a complaint from Universal Music Group, Spotify removed tens of thousands of songs generated by his AI from his startup Boomy in the past month.

A white paper authored by Eric Sunray, now a legal intern at the Music Publishers Association, states that AI music generators like MusicLM “create a coherent tapestry of audio from the works captured during training, thereby creating a tapestry of U.S. copyright.” By violating the law’s reproduction right, we infringe the copyright of music.” In fact, as the paper mentions, AI like MusicLM “learns” from existing music to produce similar effects.

It may not be long before the problem becomes clear. Several lawsuits going through court could affect AI that generates music. This includes the rights of artists whose work is used to train AI systems without their knowledge or consent.

Time will tell.

