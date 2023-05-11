Google’s Pixel Tablet Is Also A Nest Hub And Sells Badly





Google released its first house-branded Android smartphone in 2010, and since then has steadily released a new model at least once a year. The history of tablets is even more tumultuous. After an early hit with his affordable Nexus line, Google tablets have lost out to Samsung and Apple on every front, and it’s been almost five years since his ill-fated Pixel Slate. After a year of waiting, his $499 Pixel Tablet, fully unveiled at Google I/O 2023, takes a new approach with Google’s smart home prowess.

What’s different about Pixel tablets?

The Pixel Tablet is a traditional media consumption-focused slate that rivals the iPad Air and is also a smart home management station like Google’s own Nest Hub or Amazon’s more premium Echo device. When you take it out of your bag, it becomes a regular tablet, perfect for surfing the web and streaming videos. But when you put it on a magnetic speaker dock with POGO pin charging (included in the box!), it becomes a kind of super-powerful Nest screen in what Google calls “hub mode.” , can manage all the lights, music and other gadgets in your home, or act as a Google Cast screen for media on other devices. This is a first for Android tablets.

Google

What are the specs of the Pixel tablet?

Amazon tried something similar a few years ago, selling charging docks that turned Fire-branded tablets into de facto Echo devices. The difference is range. Google aims the Pixel Tablet as a more premium device that will compete directly with the mid-range iPad, as opposed to Amazon’s ever-budget Fire line. The Pixel Tablet uses an 11-inch, 2560×1600 LCD screen, Google’s Tensor G2 processor (the same one found in the Pixel 7 phone), 8 GB of RAM, and fingerprint unlock built into the power button. To do.

The tablet looks a bit plain, more like a modest Pixel 5 than a new Google phone, with a single 8MP camera on the back and the same one on the front. The case is made of aluminum with a matte-finish nano-ceramic coating and is available in ‘porcelain’ (white, matching the white bezel on the front) or ‘hazel’ (grey). An off-pink “rose” color is available in select markets, all matching the included speaker dock.

Google Pixel tablet with charging speaker dock

Google

Speaking of that dock, it includes an impressive 15-watt speaker with 43.5mm drivers that deliver “four times the bass of the Pixel tablet alone.” When docked, the tablet’s audio seamlessly transitions to the dock, and the tablet’s unique triple far-field mics, like Google’s other Nest devices, begin listening for “OK ​​Google” commands. Oddly enough, the Pixel tablet lacks the Nest Hub Max’s face scanning feature, but otherwise essentially turns into a happy (and cute) little smart screen. You can purchase an additional dock to rest and charge your tablet at home or in the office. Also, accessories such as kickstand packing first-party cases work with the dock. Without that 15-watt charger, Google says the tablet is capable of his 12 hours of video streaming.

What software does the Pixel Tablet run?

The Pixel Tablet is powered by Android 13, the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system, with five years of guaranteed updates. And it’s definitely mobile — unlike the more professional Pixel Slate, which runs ChromeOS and was mass-marketed with keyboard add-ons. and Microsoft Surface-style gadgets, leaving that space to Chrome-powered tablets like the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet. It’s always an all-tablet when it’s not a smart home hub. The tablet also includes his Android’s first support for multiple user profiles, ideal for sharing devices around the house.

Google

How much does a Pixel tablet cost?

That brings us to the price. Google is asking $499 (£599 in the UK) for the Pixel Tablet. It is currently available for pre-order and will ship in June. It sits between the price of the standard iPad and the upgraded iPad Air, with better storage (128GB vs. 64GB on the base model) and an included dock, but without the option for a 5G upgrade. Google’s tablet is thicker and heavier than the slim Air, but on paper it’s a pretty good bargain.

However, Google has more or less ignored the Android tablet market for the past five years. It’s ceded hardware space almost entirely to Samsung, Amazon, and Lenovo, giving app developers little to no reason to focus on big-screen software experiences. Perhaps the announcement of Google’s first foldable phone, the Pixel Fold, will give Android a long overdue focus on his 5-6 inches or more of screen space. And perhaps the combination of the Pixel Tablet and Google’s strong position in the smart home space will give it the boost it needs to compete.

But as someone who’s used Google hardware since that first phone, various Nexus tablets, Pixel C, and Pixel Slate, it doesn’t hold your breath. Positioning this as a premium his tablet in the same space as the iPad, and competing with Apple’s best-in-class tablet interface and app support, is an aggressive move from a company that has since lost the trust of tablet users. 10 years of trying.

