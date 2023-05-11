RTIH currently publishes the largest retail technology article on LinkedIn — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Fast and Furious: AiFi Technology Powers Autonomous Stores at the 2023 Miami Grand Prix

F1 hit America last weekend with the 2023 Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida on Sunday 7th May.

It featured automated stores powered by AiFi technology.

Peacefully Partners with Cloud Paper for Sustainable Last Mile Delivery Initiative in Los Angeles

Logistics startup Genly has announced a partnership with treeless paper products company Cloud Paper.

Having made its first delivery in April, Gently will begin shipping Cloud Paper products in Los Angeles soon.

Cloud Paper was founded in 2019 by former Uber employees Ryan Fritsch and Austin Watkins.

The company says its products have saved more than 25,000 trees to date, and its mission to end deforestation has attracted the attention of investors, including Bezos Expeditions (Jeff Bezos’ private investment firm). I’m here.

Ashton Kutchers SOUNDWaves, Marc Benioffs TIME Ventures, Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow.

Founded by Harvard Business School classmates Elian Press Gurwitz and Anas Aljumaily, the company gently stores inventory in nano-fulfillment centers closer to consumers.

Inventory at these facilities can be proactively recalibrated on behalf of retailers using data from retail partners, consumer buying behavior and third parties to proactively anticipate demand spikes and supply shortages. will do so.

This reduces emissions by eliminating unnecessary travel and enables faster delivery to customers.

Gentlys delivery vehicles are also fully electric.

Sarah Curran leaves True Fit to pursue new business

Sarah Curran leaves True Fit, a fit personalization platform for fashion retailers, to serve as Global Chief Marketing Officer.

In a LinkedIn post, she said: After almost three years at True Fit Corporation, I have decided to step down and create a new chapter.

She added: At 50, moving to France and other life challenges, I decided to create my new future and get back into startup mode. My happiest time, and my most authentic self, has been in this live experience. I look forward to bringing my new business to life.

RTIH Top 100 Retail Technology Influencer Megan Ludlow Leaves M&S Ignite to Join M&S International

Megan Ludlow joins the M&S International team as Product Manager for International E-Commerce from her role in Innovation Partnerships at Marks and Spencer Ignite.

Infobip partners with BloomsyBox and Master of Code Global for Mother’s Day activations

Infobip collaborated with sustainable flower delivery service BloomsyBox and conversational AI company Master of Code Global to deliver a generative AI experience for Mother’s Day.

It allows users to interact with specially trained chatbots using technology like ChatGPT to automatically generate custom cards for mothers on their special day while winning $50 worth of bouquets. can get the chance to

Starting on Monday and ending on Wednesday, May 10, preceding Mother’s Day weekend, the experience will ask users five questions each day, and the first 150 users who answer all of them correctly will win a free get a bouquet

For those who did not win, we will issue a bouquet purchase discount coupon code.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2023/5/11/london-calling-rtih-presents-its-biggest-retail-technology-articles-on-linkedin-right-now The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos