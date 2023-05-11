Google Announces AI Updates to Workspace Collaboration Suite





At its annual I/O conference, Google today announced a number of AI-infused upgrades to its workspace suite of office tools and applications that business teams use to collaborate on projects.

As a competitor to Microsoft’s Copilot AI assistant, Google announced Duet AI. Duet AI brings a number of generative AI tools to Google’s productivity apps within Workspace. Duet AI helps create text in Google Docs and Gmail, as well as image generation in Slides, a slide presentation program similar to PowerPoint. Duet AI can also summarize conversations on Google Meet, a video conferencing service.

Google Workspace provides integrated workflows, text messaging, and voice communication primarily through Gmail and Google Meet. Workspaces collaboration apps include Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Forms.

Google also announced a new name and usage for Smart Compose. This is the text assistant now called Help Me Write. Help Me Write provides users with prose suggestions for use in Google Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Drawings. The only update, though, is that Help Me Write is now available in his Gmail on mobile devices.

Sheets, Google’s spreadsheet app, has been upgraded with a Bard-based text box that allows users to ask Sheets to create a spreadsheet based on a query they’ve entered. For example, a business user may ask Top Her Supply Her Chain Provider for the parts needed to manufacture a product. Spreadsheet provides a spreadsheet of suppliers with links to images and products.

Sheets also plugs into Google Charts, an interactive chart and data tool. So, much like Excel, you can use spreadsheets to organize your data and create charts for bar charts, pie charts, or other styles of data illustration.

Google also talked about Sidekick. Sidekick can read, summarize, and answer questions about documents in various Google apps.

Google called the Workspace AI upgrade and said the only way for people to access the AI ​​upgrade is to sign up for the Google Labs waitlist.

Chirag Dekate, vice president analyst at Gartner Research, sees Google’s AI-powered Workspace as a tool that transforms user productivity while enabling users to protect their data and models. said.

According to Dekate, Google’s leadership class of Generative AI will be infused across Google Workspaces to enable differentiated consumer experiences. From Duet AI-enabled email composing tools, to creating documents, creating custom images, and using pre-integrated generative AI models, Workspace as a platform offers a unified experience that allows users to create different apps for similar functionality. There is no need to use the source of the model that is different.

Google and Microsoft struggle in AI-based competition. In February, the two companies announced AI enhancements to their search engine. Microsoft touted an upgrade to Bing, but Google countered with an AI-infused version of search. The goal of AI in search engines is to provide users with deeper search results.

As part of that, Google also released Bard. It’s an conversational chatbot, the company says, using technology called the Language Model for Dialogue Applications (or LaMDA for him).

In a February announcement, Google revealed a partnership and strategic investment with OpenAI’s AI competitor DeepMind. DeepMind is heavily backed by Microsoft’s investment, and its technology is the basis for his ChatGPT chatbot from Microsoft.

IBM and AWS have also dived into the pond by developing their own generative AI products, aimed at helping companies design and tune large-scale language models (LLMs) to their operational and business requirements. .

From Android to Workspaces to enterprise cloud platforms, Google has led the conversation on generative AI, demonstrating clear intent to bring about a transformative moment for both consumer and enterprise users, Dekate said.

