Google’s AI is coming to more businesses near you





MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 10 (Reuters) – The financial reports you read, the apparel marketing you see, and the chat assistants you employ may soon reflect a common origin: Google’s artificial intelligence. I can’t.

The cloud division within Alphabet (GOOGL.O) is looking for customers to test its latest technology, so-called generative AI, which generates human-like prose and other content from historical data.

Divisions of Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Uber Technologies (UBER.N) and Victoria’s Secret & Company (VSCO.N) are among the companies testing Google’s tools, the company said. told Reuters at the I/O conference. Wednesday in Mountain View, Calif.

Customers are applying Google’s technology in both predictable ways, such as Uber’s customer service chatbot, and unusual ways, such as AI processing drive-through orders at a Wendy’s Company (WEN.O) fast food restaurant in Ohio. are doing.

Their interest comes at a crucial moment for Google. The company’s cloud division posted its first-ever operating profit in the last quarter, and Google’s pioneering AI technology has led to partnerships with Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and Microsoft (MSFT.O). It may help narrow the gap.

Alphabet on Wednesday announced further updates to attract enterprise customers, including a computer programming assistant called Duet AI for Google Cloud with a model it calls Codey.

At the same time, customers are previewing AI services for free, Google said. Competitors are also pitching to companies that don’t want to leave competing products. And Google is fighting early challenges to the search business from his Microsoft and partner his OpenAI, which built the ChatGPT phenomenon.

Taken on May 4, 2023, this illustration shows the Google logo and the words AI Artificial Intelligence. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

In an interview with Reuters, CEO of Google Cloud. According to Thomas Kurian, Alphabet’s AI models have attracted interest from new and existing customers, including those of its competitors.

“They want us to have access to the models,” he said. and “they begin a relationship.”

One company that has turned to Microsoft for productivity tools and is working more closely with Google is Deutsche Bank. Bernd Leukert, chief technology and data innovation officer at the bank, said the bank aims to automate various tasks with the help of Google engineers and so-called large-scale language models. rice field.

Deutsche Bank wants to deploy the AI ​​to cut costs at its call centers, which required temporary workers and menial workers during peak hours, he said in an interview. It is also exploring whether Google’s AI can generate research findings based on economic data, market reports and other content to provide to bank customers and employees, Leukert said.

“The more quickly we can consume this vast amount of external information, summarize it and draw conclusions, the better,” he said. Asked about errors caused by AI, Leukert said banks take a “very conservative approach” and require research analysts to review and redact pre-publication materials.

Deutsche Bank will decide by October which of these projects are mature enough to move forward, he said.

Other companies using the technology include Victoria’s Secret unit Adore Me, which uses AI in Google Docs to draft ad copy, Kurian said. Wendy’s pilot, launched in June, has also helped Google stress test its systems.

“You’ve heard that these generative models are hallucinating, right?” he said, referring to how they can spew out inaccurate information. We don’t want models to recommend products that they might not.”

Reported by Jeffrey Dastin, Mountain View, CA Edited by Matthew Lewis

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Jeffrey Dustin

thomson Reuters

Jeffrey Dustin is a San Francisco-based correspondent for Reuters, reporting on the technology industry and artificial intelligence. He joined Reuters in 2014, initially writing about airlines and travel from its New York bureau. Dustin graduated from Yale University with a degree in history. He was part of the team that investigated lobbying by Amazon.com around the world and in 2022 he received a SOPA Award.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/googles-ai-is-coming-more-companies-near-you-2023-05-10/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos