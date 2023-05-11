Google’s Bard AI chatbot launches in Australia, vows to develop ethically | Google





Google’s AI chatbot Bard launched to users in Australia on Thursday as the company showcased advances in artificial intelligence and promised to deploy the technology ethically.

Until now, Bard was only available in the US and UK, but on Thursday it announced at Google’s annual I/O conference that it would open up its chatbot to users in more than 180 countries around the world, including Australia.

Bard is a chat program built on PaLM2, Google’s large-scale language model, just as ChatGPT is built on OpenAIs GPT. You can provide information, write code, translate languages, analyze images.

As part of the upcoming Bard advancements Google announced on Thursday, Bard will offer visual responses in addition to text-based responses. Google’s Lens application will in the future allow users to upload images for Bard to analyze. Google uses the example of a photo of her two dogs and enters a funny caption for this two of his, allowing Bard to determine the dog’s breed and draft an answer.

To address the problem of AI hallucinations in which AI creates source texts or information that it claims to be true, Bard annotates information sourced elsewhere and provides links to it.

The company is also working to make the chatbot available in over 40 languages. Currently available in English, Japanese and Korean. The reason for the delayed release in other languages ​​is that Google says, based on preliminary research, that systems built with PaLM2 continue to create toxic language harm.

Google also plans to gradually integrate Bard into Gmail, Docs, Drive, Maps and other products, using a feature called Duet AI to help users with writing and other work functions within the app. make it possible. But the company emphasized that users can control their privacy and how their tools are integrated into these products.

As part of Google’s commitment to developing AI ethically, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said all Google AI models include the use of watermarks and metadata, and You can let people know that your content is exactly that.

Included in future advancements in search that display text results and links generated by AI, this image will appear in search results that provide context about where similar images were first seen and elsewhere online. You can also add new information about the tool. .

Google also allows only approved partners to use an AI video subtitling service that translates a speaker’s voice and translates to lip movements. The company said that while this has great potential, it also poses a great risk of being exploited in the wrong hands.

