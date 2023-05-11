Google announces new privacy, safety and security features across its services





May 10, 2023 Ravie LakshmananPrivacy / Safety / Security

Google today announced a number of new privacy, safety and security features at Google I/O, its annual developer conference. The tech giant’s latest efforts aim to protect users from cyber threats such as phishing attacks and malicious websites, while increasing control and transparency over users’ personal data.

Below is a short list of newly introduced features –

More Data Control and Transparency Gmail Dark Web Scanning Reports Easy Map Deletion Search History AI-powered Safe Browsing Content Safety API Extensions About this Image Google Drive Spam View

First on the list of newly introduced features are improved data control and transparency. Google has announced an update to its Android operating system that gives users better control over location sharing through apps installed on their devices.

“When an app shares a user’s information with a third party for advertising purposes, such as location data, we will notify you in a permission request,” said Jenn Fitzpatrick, senior vice president of Core Systems and Experience. .

“With this information, you can decide to approve or deny location sharing on a per-app basis, so you’re always in control.”

The company also announced that it would extend the Dark Web report to all users with Gmail accounts in the United States, alerting them to sensitive data exposed on sites not indexed by search engines.

The feature, first available to Google One subscribers in March 2023, scans the dark web for personally identifiable information such as names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers and social security numbers. and seek appropriate guidance.

A third privacy-focused option launched by the tech giant is the ability to remove recent searches from Maps with a single tap, rather than clearing Maps search history from your Web & App Activity.

Other notable features include a new Safe Browsing API and a spam view for Google Drive similar to Gmail, which automatically isolates potentially harmful files and malicious content for users to review. will be

The search giant is also expanding its Content Safety API to flag child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in video content, as well as giving users more context to ensure they have access to trusted information. said it would debut an “About This Image” tool that it would offer to .

“‘About this image’ refers to when the image or similar images were first indexed on Google, where they may have first appeared, and other places online such as news, social, fact-checking sites, etc. It provides important context such as what was done,” Fitzpatrick said.

The update comes a week after Google enabled passwordless sign-in with a passkey for Google accounts on all platforms.

The tech giant also enacted a new data deletion policy last month that requires app developers to provide users with “quick-find options” both inside and outside the app.

