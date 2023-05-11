A Marketer’s Guide to Key Announcements at Google I/O 2023





Google is hosting its annual I/O event today. There, we’ve already outlined various new and upcoming advancements in search, Google Ads, visual creation elements, and more.

And just like the theme of 2023, AI is a big focus as Google looks to showcase its own developments and advancements in terms of generative AI.

Here are the key announcements from Google marketers and I/O related to SEO.

First, we outlined how Google is transforming search with new AI-powered features.

As mentioned in the video, Google has been working on AI elements for years, but so far most of them have been kept in-house as part of the search backend. But with Microsoft looking to ride the generative AI wave through its investment in OpenAI, Google has been forced to dabble to some extent, prompting the search giant to integrate a variety of new generative AI tools directly into Google Search. Become.

According to Google:

Search’s new generative AI capabilities make searching even less work, helping you understand topics faster, discover new perspectives and insights, and get your work done more easily. Consider the question, which is better, Bryce Canyon or The Arch, for families with children under 3 and dogs? You might typically break this single question into smaller questions, sort through the vast amount of information available, and start piecing things together yourself. With generative AI, search can do some of the heavy lifting.

As you can see, with Google’s new Generate AI Response, you can now get a customized response based on any query. again,[フォローアップ プロンプトを質問する]You can also tap to ask follow-up questions and refine your answers. .

This is very similar to Microsoft’s integration of OpenAI’s generated responses into Bing. Bing is becoming increasingly popular, but Google has also warned against rushing AI responses in search due to concerns about false positives and the spread of misinformation in the results it generates.

So you’d think Google would have solved a similar problem with AI elements. That’s kind of the thing, but it also warns that the AI’s answer will make an error.

We took a responsible and cautious approach to bringing new generative AI capabilities to search. We train these models to maintain our high search quality standards and will continue to improve them over time. They rely on our signature system that has been fine-tuned over decades, and we also apply additional guardrails, such as limiting the types of queries in which these features appear. .

I would expect Google’s process to be more safety-focused than other platforms, given its slower, more steady approach to incorporating AI, but I’d like to point out that these systems are more sensitive to each user’s query. There is no way to know exactly how to respond. Still, Google says it will continue to iterate and improve AI results over time based on user feedback and addressing issues and errors.

Google’s generative AI tools will also extend to shopping results, allowing users to compare products.

As you can see in this example, Google’s Generated AI Factors for Shopping provides insight into key factors to consider when shopping in a particular category.

You can also get product descriptions with relevant up-to-date reviews, ratings, prices and product images. That’s because this new generative AI shopping experience is built on the Google Shopping Graph. With over 35 billion product listings, the Google Shopping Graph is the world’s most comprehensive dataset of ever-changing products, sellers, brands, reviews and inventory.

This could be a big win for Google in this regard, as it can showcase a broad corpus of product insights and images based on AI-defined responses.

At the same time, Google is wary of eroding its core search advertising business, saying it will remain a priority in this new transformation.

We believe that advertising is an integral part of how the web works, helping people find relevant products and services. In this new generated experience, search ads continue to appear in dedicated ad slots across pages. And we will continue to maintain our commitment to transparency in advertising and ensuring that ads are distinguishable from organic search results.

Google also says it’s committed to continuing to send valuable traffic to sites on the web. While this is good news for marketers, it is impossible to say at this stage how the results generated will affect his web traffic.

You might think that users would be less likely to tap on search results as more information is displayed in-stream, but we’re taking Google’s word for this, and over time We can only see what the impact is.

Google is also expanding its generative AI creation tool, Bard, to more regions, as well as adding the ability to generate Bard responses from multiple inputs, including adding images to queries.

On the other side, Google is adding a new Perspectives element to select search results to give you more human insight into specific elements.

In the coming weeks, when you search for something that might benefit from someone else’s experience, you may see a perspective filter at the top of your search results. Tap the filter to see only long and short videos, images, and posts shared on discussion boards, Q&A sites, and social media platforms. It also displays details about the creator of this content, such as name, profile picture, and information about the popularity of the content.

Google appears to have taken note of the growing number of people turning to Reddit to refine their search queries and getting real insights from real people when searching for content. Added examples provide additional hands-on experience that can deepen the context of your search results.

There is also an important note for marketers on this.

We’re also improving how we rank across search results, focusing on content with unique expertise and experience. Last year, we launched a helpful content system to show more content created for people and less content created to attract clicks. In the coming months, we will roll out updates to this system that better understand content created from a personal or professional perspective, allowing it to rank more useful information on search.

Insights from real people can be a bigger SEO factor, something to keep in mind when building your content library.

Google is also launching new improvements to its photo editing tools, including enhanced ability to move core elements within image frames.

Using a combination of AI techniques such as generative AI, Magic Editor allows you to edit specific parts of an image, such as the subject, sky, or background, to further refine the final look and feel of your photo. You will be in control.

The new editing tools are coming to Pixel phones later this year.

Google is also looking to mitigate the risks associated with the rise of AI-generated images in search by adding new informational tools that allow users to determine, via contextual links, whether images displayed in search are real. is.

Google’s new “About this image element” gives users more context about the provenance of an image, along with news updates and other relevant notes about possible fakes and things to watch out for. .

Google will also start labeling AI-generated images in search where possible, including visuals generated by its own AI tools like Bard.

There’s a lot to take in here, a lot of changes that could have a big impact on how Google Search works and how people use it, which in turn is for brands looking to maximize their reach and response through the same search. will have a great impact on It is also worth considering whether and how each of these elements will be factored into the process when considering the future of search and generate AI elements.

Because these new processes are emerging and being used more and more each day. Instead of avoiding them, we should actively learn how they work and their ability to change future discoveries.

There are many things to consider. You can learn more about each specific element of Google’s I/O announcement from the links above.

