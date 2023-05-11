Google Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold Land on Most Award-Winning 5G Network in Each Country TMobile Newsroom





Bellevue, Washington May 10, 2023

Latest News: Here’s what’s new from Google. Starting today, new and existing T-Mobile customers of his will be able to get the new Pixel 7a for free. Plus, Google’s first-ever foldable phone, the Pixel Fold, is coming to T-Mobile soon! Why it matters: Everyone loves free cell phones, everyone wants to make the most of new technology thinking about. That’s thanks to Un-carriers’ unrivaled value and leading 5G network, which is the only 5G network capable of unlocking the full potential of the Pixel 7 with 5G standalone 3-carrier aggregation, T-Mobile’s what the customer gets.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) said today that new and existing customers can get a Google Pixel 7a for free when they add a line to most plans, including Un-carrier’s top new plan, Go5G Plus. Announced. And Pixel Fold, Google’s first ever foldable phone, will soon move to Uncarrier.

The Pixel 7a leverages T-Mobiles 5G Standalone 3 Carrier Aggregation feature. This means that some of his T-Mobile customers on the network will be able to achieve even faster speeds, better connectivity and seamless responsiveness that other networks can’t without that feature. And while the carrier locks the customer into her three-year device contract, the T-Mobile Go5G Plus customer has his two-year upgrade ready, and new and existing customers alike are always You get the same great device benefits. On top of that, Go5G Plus is packed with extra perks for $270/month for families, including Netflix, free in-flight Wi-Fi, free international high-speed data and T-Mobile Tuesday. All over America’s largest, fastest and most award-winning 5G network.

To help Google’s diehards get their hands on a Pixel 7a, new and existing T-Mobile customers, including T-Mobile for Business, can:

Get a free Pixel 7a with 24 months of tax-exclusive billing credit when you add a line to most plans or trade in an eligible device with a Go5G or Go5G Plus plan. Receive a free Google Pixel Buds A-series when you receive your Pixel 7a (tax excluded).

The Pixel 7a is powered by Google Tensor G2 with an immersive 6.1 FHD+ display tunable up to 90Hz and a 3D metal visor architecture frame. The Pixel 7a is powered by a 4300mAh battery and comes with a dual rear camera system that includes a 64MP wide-angle lens and a 13MP ultra-wide lens for distant photos. See it in action in T-Mobile’s latest unboxing video.

The Pixel 7a is available in Charcoal, Snow, and Sea variants, credit-checked under T-Mobiles’ interest-free device installment plan, and priced at $20.84 per month ($0 markdown, regular retail price: $499.99) for 24 months. Provided.

For more information on all T-Mobile Pixel devices, visit www.t-mobile.com/offers/google-phone-deals. For more information on T-Mobile for Business offers, please visit www.t-mobile.com/business/offers/google-pixel-deals.

Follow T-Mobiles official Twitter [email protected] for the latest company news.

# # #

Limited time offer; subject to change. Please cancel the service and continue the remaining billing credit, or contact us before the credit stop and required financial contract balance expires (eg $499.99). The tax imposed on the pre-credit price at the time of sale. Requires credits, services and trade-in to qualify for trade-in offer (e.g. Save $500: Apple iPhone: X / Save $250: Apple iPhone: 7). If you canceled your circuit within the last 90 days, you may need to reactivate your circuit first. There is a $35 device connection fee at the time of sale. Up to $499.99 via invoice credit. You must be active and in good standing to receive credit. Allow two billing cycles. May not be combined with some offers and discounts. Earbuds: Not valid with previous purchase or when combined with any other offers/discounts on this accessory. Device and Pixel Buds must be purchased on the same day and under the same account.

About T-Mobile T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged wireless network with advanced 4G LTE and innovative nationwide 5G networks that deliver reliable connectivity for everyone. Career. T-Mobiles customers are driven by its unparalleled combination of value and quality, its unwavering commitment to providing the best service experience possible, and the disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. benefits from the undisputed impetus of Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information, please visit https://www.t-mobile.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.t-mobile.com/news/devices/the-google-pixel-7a-and-pixel-fold-land-at-the-nations-most-awarded-5g-network The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos