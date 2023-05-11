Google I/O 2023: All the AI ​​Google announced at its AI-obsessed event





Google had a lot to announce at this year’s Google I/O event. Most of them were related to AI in some way.

The explosive explosion on the artificial intelligence product scene, which began with OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT, clearly shaped what Google has been doing. Don’t take Mashable’s word for it. Google CEO Sundar Pichai himself said so. Pichai kicked off the event by sharing that AI has had a very big year, saying that Google is now positioning itself as an “AI first” company. In doing so, Google “reimagined all its core products.”

Gmail composes an email

Google I/O 2023 kicked off with a focus on our most popular non-search related products: Gmail, Google Maps and Google Photos.

Google I/O Gmail Announcement: Helm Me Write Credit: Mashable Screenshots

First, Gmail is expanding its Smart Reply and Smart Compose features. This helps users to autocomplete emails by suggesting replies and sentences. The new AI-powered Help Me Write feature allows users to auto-generate entire emails. Users can also extend short AI-created content to include more details. This feature pulls relevant details from previous relevant email communications with the recipient.

“Immersive” Google Maps powered by AI

Google Maps’ upcoming AI rollout will include a feature called immersive views of routes. This feature takes users to a digitally created model of what an exact route might look like. Users can also navigate along the route to discover landmarks and stops along the way. This feature will roll out to 15 cities by the end of the year.

Google I/O: Photo Credit: Mashable Screenshot

All kinds of AI magic in Google Photos

Google Photos is getting more AI-powered features like photo search and Magic Eraser with Magic Editor. A standout moment in Magic Editor’s demo is the ability to move individual elements within a photo and the auto-generated impression to bring the elements cut out by the photo into a whole if the user wants to center them. functionalities are included. photograph.

Google Search will soon generate AI answers

Google’s core products also have a number of AI features planned.

Google I/O: Search Credit: Mashable Screenshot

Google Search will soon respond to users’ search queries in a conversational fashion, and perhaps most impressively, find web results for multi-faceted queries rather than splitting each one into separate searches.

Additional follow-up search query questions are also suggested by Google Search when a user expresses interest in a particular link or product.

Google I/O: Search Credit: Mashable Screenshot

The AI-powered Google Search user interface looks pretty clunky, but Google makes it clear that this is a work in progress.

All of these Google Search AI features continue to return search results powered by Google’s popular search ranking system. This has made Google’s search engine the undisputed leader for decades.

Google I/O: Misinformation Credit: Mashable screenshot

In a short and interesting segment, the company showcased some of the developments it is working on to combat misinformation being spread via AI. As an example, we showed how Google Images and Google Lens can track the provenance of AI-generated images.

New Bard feature with new language model

Perhaps the most anticipated news at the Google I/O event is about all-new Google products. It’s an AI chatbot, Bard, powered by Google’s latest large-scale language model, PaLM 2 (opens in a new tab). PaLM 2 is an upgrade to PaLM, Google’s April 2022 released language model (opens in a new tab). The new model is reportedly fluent in over 100 languages, including multiple types of code, and has also received upgrades in mathematics, logic, and reasoning.

At the event, Google announced that it would be removing Bard’s waiting list. This opens the floodgates and allows anyone to access AI chatbots. Bard will also support 40 new languages ​​as Google added Japanese and Korean to its English-based product.

Many Ai enthusiasts feel that Google’s chatbot falls short of the more popular ChatGPT. It’s hard to tell from the live product demo, but Google says Bard wrote the code, captioned the photos, and created AI-generated images in Adobe Firefly via Bard’s upcoming extension. I showed off what I do. This will allow you to integrate your chatbot with third party apps and platforms. And all went well during the presentation.

AI is infused into every Google Workspace product

Generative AI capabilities will soon be added to the Google Workspace product. Google didn’t look at them all, but we got an interesting demo showing some examples.

Google I/O: Workspace credit: Mashable screenshot

Users can also use AI to create complete spreadsheet templates in Google Sheets and automatically populate the corresponding columns with data. Google Slides allows users to spice up their slides with auto-generated AI art based on the slide content without additional prompts. Also coming soon is a “contextual collaboration” feature called Duet AI for Workspace, where users will be able to collaborate with others on documents, sheets and more with the help of her AI.

Google has announced a big new non-AI product called Pixel Fold, a foldable Google Pixel smartphone. However, with a starting price of $1,799, the Pixel Fold is probably out of reach for most smartphone-buying consumers.

Google I/O: Pixel Fold Credit: Mashable Screenshots

Overall, Google’s Android product line felt like an afterthought compared to the company’s newfound focus on being an “AI-first” company. And in contrast to the Pixel Fold’s dizzying price range, all of these new AI features appear to be free, at least for now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mashable.com/article/google-io-2023-everything-you-need-to-know-ai The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos