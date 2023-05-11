Google’s jab against Apple draws cheers and applause at conference





Google executives made a shallow attack on Apple at the company’s Google IO conference. The executive said the company wants all mobile operating systems to adopt a messaging standard called RCS. Google has been campaigning for Apple to adopt RCS to improve the texting experience between iOS and Android. Loading Something is loading.

Google took time out of its annual developer presentation to call out to Apple on stage, and the audience devoured it.

“When texting in a group chat, you don’t have to worry if everyone is using the same type of phone,” Google executive Samir Samat said at the company’s IO event, drawing laughter from the audience. A cheer broke out.

“Sending high-quality images and videos, receiving input notifications, and end-to-end encryption should all work,” he added.

“I hope that all mobile operating systems will understand this message and adopt RCS,” he said as the crowd stopped in cheers and applause. “That way, everyone can participate in group chats together, regardless of what device they’re using.”

That moment was Google’s latest attempt to pressure Apple to adopt something called the RCS messaging standard (Rich Communications Services).

If Apple adopts RCS, it would solve problems that have long frustrated Android and iPhone users when texting each other, such as blurry or compressed videos and photos. In addition to displaying a heart emoji on the original See You message, it also includes messages spelling out her iPhone users’ emoji reactions to the message, such as “Sam liked See You Again.” Deleted.

The latest barrage of PR campaigns targeting Apple Hollis Johnson/Business Insider. Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Google launched a #GetTheMessage campaign last August targeting Apple, calling on iPhone makers to adopt the RCS messaging standard to improve text messaging between Android and iPhones that use the SMS messaging standard. Samat said more than 800 million people now use the RCS standard and expects that number to swell to 1 billion by the end of the year.

RCS was chosen in 2008 as an alternative to SMS messaging. Unlike SMS, which operates over carrier networks, RCS operates over the Internet. This means it can better support multimedia capabilities than messaging, making it easier to send GIFs and high-definition video. Group messages are also easier to send.

“From Google’s perspective, we believe every Android user should be able to send and receive messages over Wi-Fi,” said Sanaz Ahli, Google’s head of Android and business communications, previously The Speaking to the Verge, he added that Apple and Android “has had a lot of conversations.” ”

Apple did not comment on the remarks when contacted by Insider ahead of publication. Google did not immediately respond to an insider’s request for comment.

Since Google launched a campaign asking Apple to adopt RCS, the company has posted a 30th anniversary SMS text message criticizing the iPhone for being “stuck in the 1990s,” and a New Year’s greeting calling on Apple to: We’ve been digging deeper into Apple, including billboard ads. Fix “pixelated” photos and videos in text messages.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has previously said he hasn’t gotten much feedback from iPhone users on a fix for text messages between phones and Android. “Buy your mother an iPhone,” Cook said when asked by a conference audience last year what to do about not being able to send and receive video between an iPhone and her mother’s Android phone.

Apple’s messaging platform, and the so-called “blue bubble” of group chats compared to Android’s green bubble, have helped convince some to switch to iPhones, keeping users trapped in the ecosystem. A helpful selling point.

Legal documents from a 2021 lawsuit between Apple and Epic Games have further highlighted that the tech giant doesn’t have much of an incentive to adopt RCS either.

“The most difficult [reason] Use iMessage to quit the Apple Universe app. . . iMessage amounts to serious lock-in, according to court documents,” a former Apple employee said in 2016.

“Moving iMessage to Android would do more harm than good to us,” an Apple executive replied.

